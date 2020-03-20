Pregnant Katy Perry Snacks on Pickles While Social Distancing: 'What Day Is It Even?'

Like many expectant moms, Katy Perry is reaching for pickles during her pregnancy!

In an Instagram post shared on Thursday, the “Roar” singer, 35, can be seen snacking on the salty treat while social distancing amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Standing in a kitchen, Perry wears a pink sweatshirt with the phrase “How Soon Is Now?” as she stares off into the distance. An open jar of pickles sits on the counter in front of her.

“wHaT dAy Is It Even #stayhomeclub,” she captioned the candid shot.

Image zoom Katy Perry Katy Perry/instagram

Perry, who is expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom, previously opened up about her cravings during an appearance on SiriusXM Hits 1 earlier this month, explaining that not much has changed since becoming pregnant.

“That’s why nobody really [suspected] anything, because I’ve always been hungry,” she joked. “And I’ve never liked [doing] crunches, so they just thought I was curvy and hungry. And yes, I am curvy and hungry!”

Perry announced her pregnancy with the music video for her new song “Never Worn White.” At the end of video, the star started caressing her belly in a white dress before turning to the side in the final shot, wearing a new sheer ensemble to show off her baby bump in all its glory.

She hopped on Instagram Live after the music video premiered on YouTube, and confirmed her pregnancy, saying, “There’s a lot that will be happening this summer,” before adding, “not only will I be giving birth — literally — but also figuratively, to something you guys have been waiting for.”

Image zoom Katy Perry Katy Perry

Once fans learned of her pregnancy, the American Idol host responded to their congratulations, saying, “Thank you, I’m excited, we’re excited and happy,” and called it “probably the longest secret” she has “ever had to keep.”

A source recently told PEOPLE that Perry “seems more cautious since she is pregnant” amid the rapid spread of novel coronavirus, as she and Bloom, 43, prepare to welcome their first child together this summer.

“Orlando is back at home. He isn’t sick,” the insider explained of Bloom, who recently arrived back in the U.S. from Europe after production on his show Carnival Row was suspended due to the spread of the virus.

Image zoom Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Stefanie Keenan/Getty

“Katy is well too. They will spend time at home together and monitor the situation,” added the source. “They are happy to be back in the U.S. They have no plans to work for now and will instead lay low.”

As of Thursday morning, there have been at least 10,201 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States and 149 deaths.

Perry and Bloom have put their wedding in Japan on hold and asked loved ones to cancel flights amid the global health crisis, a source previously told PEOPLE.

Image zoom Katy Perry Mike Owen-ICC/ICC via Getty Images

“The wedding is definitely postponed. Katy was actually really excited about walking down the aisle pregnant. She thought it would be funny and cute to be in her wedding dress with a baby bump,” a source close to the couple said. “All her friends were joking that it was so her luck because they’ve been totally ready to start a family for a while now.”

“Now they can just enjoy their time together before the baby arrives,” added the source. “They’re going to pick up on wedding planning again after the baby arrives.”

