Pregnant Katy Perry Shows Off Growing Baby Bump and Says Daughter Has Been Kicking: 'It's Painful!'

Katy Perry has an active little one on the way!

During Sunday's Disney/Mother's Day-themed episode of American Idol, the singer — who's expecting her first child, a daughter, with fiancé Orlando Bloom — gave viewers a glimpse of her growing baby bump while sharing a sweet pregnancy update.

"I don't know what it is to be a mother, although I’ve always felt very motherly to my friends and my fans, but I know I’m about to step into the next level," Perry, 35, told Idol host Ryan Seacrest and fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. "I even have a bump. She’s kicking too. She kicks when the performances are good. So just let them be good but not too good because it’s painful!"

Perry, who performed as Dumbo's mom, Mrs. Jumbo, on ABC's Disney Family Singalong: Volume II Sunday, said her elephant costume was fittingly perfect for Idol's special episode.

"I'm feeling a little large and in charge being very pregnant," the mom-to-be told fans during a Facebook Live ahead of Sunday's episode.

Perry first shared the pregnancy news on March 5, cradling her baby belly in the music video for her song, "Never Worn White."

She went on to reveal on April 3 that she and Bloom, 43, were expecting a daughter, sharing a photo of her fiancé covered in pink cream — clearly part of a messy but fun sex reveal — and captioning it simply, "💕 It's a girl 💕."

Last week, the "Never Really Over" singer opened up about embracing her pregnancy amid the coronavirus global health crisis.

"It's okay to feel all the feelings," Perry told a fan during a Facebook Live, who shared that her own wedding is scheduled for next month but she's having "a really hard time staying positive."

"I've had to reschedule many plans. And not like everyone does a babymoon or a baby shower, but I'm not sure I'm gonna be able to do any of that. I'm just taking it one day at a time," she said.

"But I'll be grateful," Perry added. "I mean, I'm grateful now, but you know, there's a lot going on."

Perry chatted with Extra via a Zoom video call late last month, during which the first-time expectant mom said she was "doing very well, all things considered," surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak.

"There's a lot to think of … I'm grateful that I'm not giving birth tomorrow," admitted the "Teenage Dream" singer. "It's a one-day-at-a-time situation, always being open to the unknown and exploring options."

"Even though I can get highly annoyed by being quarantined with my family in close quarters — I'm used to jet-setting around and being really busy — now I feel we've laid a new foundation within our family, [that] there's a bond that's even stronger," she continued.

"We have some horrible days where I want to cry, but I believe when we look back at this, for myself, it will be this beautiful bond that we created," Perry said.

