The "Smile" singer is expecting her first child — a girl — with fiancé Orlando Bloom

Pregnant Katy Perry Shows Off Bare Baby Bump Dancing Outside of Car to Viral Song

Katy Perry is bumpin' into the weekend with Orlando Bloom!

The 35-year-old "Smile" singer — who is expecting her first child with Bloom, 43, later this month — showed off her bare baby bump on Friday when she recreated a viral video to celebrate the end of the work week.

In a clip shared on Bloom's Instagram, Perry can be seen dozing off in the passenger seat of a car as her fiancé asks her what day is it.

"It’s Friday then!" the actor announces as "Push The Feeling On" by Nightcrawlers begins to play. Perry then hops out of the car, lifting her shirt over her belly before dancing alongside the vehicle.

Getting into the spirit, the pop star busts out a few moves before pretending to keel over from exhaustion.

"Ayyyy what day is it?" Bloom captioned the video.

The hilarious clip comes after Perry joked on her Instagram about feeling pooped out amid the final stretch of her pregnancy.

On Thursday, the "Daisies" hitmaker shared a picture of herself lounging on a recliner with her feet on top of a matching ottoman while out shopping for baby supplies.

"poopedstar," she wrote in the caption, tagging the location as "I've Had It."

Bloom commented on Perry's funny photo, simply writing, "I love you."

Perry recently opened up exclusively for PEOPLE's latest cover story about getting mentally prepared for motherhood.

"I was really terrified of the idea two or three years ago. It was just like, I don't know how I'm ever gonna do that. That's crazy. I can barely take care of myself!" the star said.

But after undergoing the Hoffman Process — a week-long retreat that helps participants dig into negative behaviors conditioned from childhood — during a deep depression over the last several years, Perry says she felt a shift.

"It changed my life, and it's changed Orlando's life and many of my friends' lives," she said. "It helped me re-wire how I think about myself and the habits and patterns of why I do something. It's just given me a lot more freedom."

The American Idol judge also told PEOPLE exactly the type of parent she wants to be. "I'm the three Fs. I'm fun, firm but fair," she said. "That's how I roll!"