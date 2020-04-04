Pregnant Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Are 'Ecstatic' About Expecting a Baby Girl: Source

Image zoom Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom can’t wait to be parents to their little girl!

After the singer, 35, announced that she is expecting a daughter with fiancé Bloom, 43, a source tells PEOPLE that the engaged couple couldn’t be happier.

“They are both so excited about having a baby. They are also ecstatic that it’s a girl,” the source says. “They love that they have this amazing, positive thing to focus on right now. It’s such a happy distraction for them.”

According to the source, the American Idol judge is “feeling good” while self-isolating, though she is hoping the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic eases up before her due date.

“Along with so many other people, they stay home. They both try to exercise and eat well so they can stay healthy,” the source says. “Katy really hopes everything has calmed down with the virus by the time the baby will be born this summer.”

The source adds, “She tries not to stress about the birth, but she definitely thinks about it a lot.”

The baby on the way will be Perry’s first child and the Carnival Row actor’s second child. He shares 9-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr,

While Perry and Bloom support each other during the pandemic, they also hope to help those in need.

“Both have always been involved in charity work, and with the virus outbreak, they have donated money to several causes. They are both very low-key about it and don’t want any attention,” the source says. “Everyone just knows that they are a very generous couple.”

Last month, Perry — who revealed her pregnancy in the music video to her latest song “Never Worn White” — told Australian radio show Fifi, Fev & Byron that it took her time to feel “ready” for parenthood.

“I was that girl, or am still that girl, that had that box, the baby clothes before there was the thought or even an Orlando Bloom,” she said at the time. “… I think, definitely, everything’s changing. I wasn’t ready a couple years ago, and I did the work to get ready and now I’m really ready.”

The mom-to-be added: “It’s just time for me, and it’s the right time.”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.