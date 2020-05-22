Pregnant Katy Perry Jokes She's 'Turning Into Shrek' as She Talks About 'Learning to Be a Mom Fast'

Katy Perry is preparing for first-time parenthood while in quarantine living.

The pregnant singer, 35, recently spoke about her growing baby bump and what it has been like for her and fiancé Orlando Bloom to be staying at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My friend said it best the other day. She said, 'Anyone that is thriving in week nine of quarantine is a freaking psycho,' " Perry joked on Thursday during an interview with Radio.com.

"I'm turning into Shrek, size-wise, and Orlando is turning into The Hulk," she shared about her changing body compared to the 43-year-old actor.

The American Idol judge, who recently released her new single "Daisies," has been keeping busy with work all while in the comfort of her own home.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Image zoom Katy Perry performs during SHEIN Together Getty Image

Image zoom Orlando Bloom (L) and Katy Perry Daniele Venturelli/Getty

"I'm getting really good at doing my own hair and makeup. But I'm doing my own hair and makeup, I'm doing my own styling, I'm doing my own ring lighting and other lighting, and doing a lot of the logistics behind the scenes," she said. "All the asks are still there, and you usually go and fulfill them at the places, but now they’re just on your turf. Which is great, because this is my choice, to release a record rather than delay it."

Perry has also been staying at home with several young children, including her 8-month-old nephew, 3 and 6-year-old nieces and occasionally her 9-year-old stepson Flynn. "I'm learning to be a mom fast," she told host Graham Norton during a virtual appearance on his show.

"Kids gravitate towards me through my music, so I am used to them, but I am not used to being woken up really early in the morning by them staring at me from the side of my bed!" Perry joked.

Image zoom Katy Perry Liza Voloshin

The mom-to-be first announced her pregnancy in March when she premiered the music video for her song "Never Worn White."

"That was quite early on, so think half of [the baby bump] was Taco Bell!" she joked to Norton. "I thought, 'What better way to reveal big news in my life to my fans who have grown up with me, than via music,' " she added.

Since then, Perry has proudly shown off her baby bump in costume during live tapings of American Idol and, most recently, in her "Daisies" music video. In April, she and Bloom announced they are expecting a baby girl.

"They are both so excited about having a baby. They are also ecstatic that it’s a girl," a source told PEOPLE. "They love that they have this amazing, positive thing to focus on right now. It’s such a happy distraction for them."