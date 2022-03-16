Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger Says Daughter Lyla Is 'Nesting' as Family Prepares for New Baby

Lyla Maria is preparing to be the best big sister!

On Tuesday, soon-to-be mom of two Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt revealed the sweet way her 19-month-old daughter Lyla is "nesting" as the family gets ready to welcome their new addition to the family.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Schwarzenegger Pratt, 32, who is expecting her second baby with husband Chris Pratt, 42, posted a photo to Instagram of two dolls lying on the ground while wearing "diapers and bandaids."

"The latest toddler treats I find around the house… all her babies and stuffies are wearing diapers and bandaids. Mamas girl is nesting 🥰," the author writes, adding that the "doll to the left was bought when I was born and is doing well 32 years later 🥵"

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor, who is also dad to son Jack, 9, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris, joked in the comments, "If you find a turd in one of those diapers call Ghost Hunters immediately."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

A source previously told PEOPLE that the couple is "ecstatic" about the new addition to their family. "They always hoped for Lyla to have another sibling. They feel very blessed," the insider said.

The insider added that Schwarzenegger Pratt "loves being a mom. Lyla is her world. She has help, but is also very hands-on."

chris pratt and katherine schwarzenegger Credit: katherine schwarzenegger/instagram

Schwarzenegger Pratt and the Jurassic World star wed in June 2019 and welcomed Lyla in August 2020. The news of the newest addition to their family came shortly after Pratt wished his wife a happy 32nd birthday on Instagram, praising her for being "​​a wonderful wife, mother, step-mother, and life partner."