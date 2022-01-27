Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger Debuts Baby Bump in Denim Overalls While Shopping in L.A.
Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt put her baby bump on display this week while out for a stroll.
On Wednesday, the Gift of Forgiveness author, 32, who is currently expecting her second child with husband Chris Pratt, was photographed wearing a pair of denim overalls that hugged her baby bump while out shopping with a friend in Los Angeles.
Schwarzenegger Pratt paired her overalls with a black long sleeve shirt and a black jacket on top. She also accessorized the look with a pair of black sunglasses and a leopard print purse.
Sources confirmed to PEOPLE in December that the couple, who are parents to daughter Lyla Maria, 17 months, have another baby on the way.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
RELATED: Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt Shares Adorable Twinning Moment Daughter Lyla: 'My Girl'
Schwarzenegger Pratt and the actor, 42, are "ecstatic" about the new addition to their family, a source told PEOPLE. "They always hoped for Lyla to have another sibling. They feel very blessed," the insider said.
The insider added that Schwarzenegger Pratt "loves being a mom. Lyla is her world. She has help, but is also very hands-on."
Last month, Schwarzenegger Pratt appeared on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, where she opened up to host Janine Rubenstein about the "blessed" experience of motherhood.
"I've always wanted to be a mom and I have always really looked forward to this time in my life and been really excited about it," she shared. "And I feel really just so blessed to be able to experience it and also experience it with my husband, and she's just the best."
Pratt is also dad to 9-year-old son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris, and Schwarzenegger Pratt has loved seeing him become an incredible "girl dad" as well.
"I love it and it's really wonderful when you're able to parent with a partner that is really hands-on," she admitted. "To just see him step into the role as a girl dad... has been really beautiful too."