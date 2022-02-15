Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger Puts Baby Bump on Display at Valentine's Lunch with Chris Pratt
Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt is showing off her maternity style!
On Monday, the pregnant author, 32, and her actor husband Chris Pratt were photographed as they stepped out for a Valentine's Day lunch. The expecting parents sweetly walked side-by-side down the street together.
Both Schwarzenegger Pratt and the Guardians of the Galaxy star, 42, dressed in the holiday's colors: Pratt in a pink polo and the Gift of Forgiveness author in a flowy red maxi dress with her baby bump visible.
Sources confirmed to PEOPLE in December that the couple, who are parents to daughter Lyla Maria, 18 months, have another baby on the way. (Pratt is also dad to 9-year-old son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris.)
Subscribe to our new 12-episode weekly podcast, Me Becoming Mom, to hear celebrity moms open up exclusively to PEOPLE about their extraordinary roads to motherhood.
RELATED: Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger Debuts Baby Bump in Denim Overalls While Shopping in L.A.
Schwarzenegger Pratt and the actor are "ecstatic" about the new addition to their family, a source told PEOPLE. "They always hoped for Lyla to have another sibling. They feel very blessed," the insider said.
The insider added that Schwarzenegger Pratt "loves being a mom. Lyla is her world. She has help, but is also very hands-on."
In December, Schwarzenegger Pratt appeared on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, where she opened up to host Janine Rubenstein about the "blessed" experience of motherhood.
"I've always wanted to be a mom and I have always really looked forward to this time in my life and been really excited about it," she shared. "And I feel really just so blessed to be able to experience it and also experience it with my husband, and she's just the best."