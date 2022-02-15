Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger Puts Baby Bump on Display at Valentine's Lunch with Chris Pratt

Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger shows off her baby bump while out to lunch with her husband Chris Pratt at Cafe Vida in Pacific Palisades on Valentine's Day.

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt is showing off her maternity style!

On Monday, the pregnant author, 32, and her actor husband Chris Pratt were photographed as they stepped out for a Valentine's Day lunch. The expecting parents sweetly walked side-by-side down the street together.

Both Schwarzenegger Pratt and the Guardians of the Galaxy star, 42, dressed in the holiday's colors: Pratt in a pink polo and the Gift of Forgiveness author in a flowy red maxi dress with her baby bump visible.

Sources confirmed to PEOPLE in December that the couple, who are parents to daughter Lyla Maria, 18 months, have another baby on the way. (Pratt is also dad to 9-year-old son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris.)

Schwarzenegger Pratt and the actor are "ecstatic" about the new addition to their family, a source told PEOPLE. "They always hoped for Lyla to have another sibling. They feel very blessed," the insider said.

The insider added that Schwarzenegger Pratt "loves being a mom. Lyla is her world. She has help, but is also very hands-on."

In December, Schwarzenegger Pratt appeared on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, where she opened up to host Janine Rubenstein about the "blessed" experience of motherhood.