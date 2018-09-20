Pregnant Kate Hudson Says Her 'Water Could Go Any Second' During Ellen Visit with Mom Goldie Hawn

A very pregnant Kate Hudson appears on Thursday’s Ellen DeGeneres Show alongside a special guest: her mom, Goldie Hawn.

The mother-daughter duo sit down with DeGeneres for a joint chat, Hawn wearing a summery white dress and Hudson covering her baby belly in a black pantsuit.

Of course, Hudson’s baby-to-be — her third child — is a hot topic. “Let’s just say you’ve probably never had anyone this pregnant on your show,” the actress, 39, jokes. “[My] water could go any second.”

Her admission prompts a discussion about the last time Hudson gave birth — back in 2011 to son Bingham, now 7. The labor lasted 18 hours, and Hawn wasn’t exactly by her daughter’s side the entire time.

“I got hungry!” Hawn, 72, confesses. “She was in the stirrups and everything and was dilated. So I said, ‘I’m really hungry, I’m just going to come back,’ I came back with pizza and Doritos.”

That wasn’t all, though. “The best part was when mom called me when I was in labor and said, ‘I’m was about to take a swim and then I was going to have a massage. How long do you think you’re going to be laboring?’ ” Hudson recalls to DeGeneres. “And I was like, ‘I don’t know, mom!’ I’m like calling the nurse going, ‘Do you know how long I’m going to be laboring? My mom wants to swim.’ “

Also during the chat, Hudson admitted that she and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa have yet to decide on a baby name, but have a list going. “We have a couple of them and we’re going to decide when the day comes,” she says.

Meanwhile, sons Bingham, whom she calls Bing, and 14-year-old son Ryder are both “super excited” to be big brothers — emphasis on the word “big.”

“Ryder’s a teenager,” Hudson says on Ellen. “Every week he comes down I feel like I’m looking at a different boy. It’s like, whoa he’s just growing so fast.”

Hudson’s daughter will be Hawn’s sixth grandchild, a job she loves.

Hawn tells DeGeneres that as a grandmother, she rarely gets stressed out. “The excitement is far greater than the stress part,” she gushes.

There is one thing she regrets looking back, however. “I should have been more mindful,” she says. “I thought that the last baby was going to be a girl so much that I did knit a pink blanket. And when I saw his penis coming out, I racked focus to the pink blanket and thought, ‘Boy did I screw up.’ “

The First Wives Club star recovered from the snafu fast. “You did very quickly knit a white blanket, which we just found and brought it back out,” Hudson says, explaining, “I had to be prepared if it was another boy. Which I would have been really happy with, obviously.”

The Ellen DeGeneres Show airs weekdays in syndication (check local listings).