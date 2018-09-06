Pregnant Kate Hudson Shows Off Her 'Outie' Belly Button in New Photo

Kate Hudson is rocking her baby bump — and her belly button.

The pregnant actress, 39, showed off her growing belly in a new selfie on Instagram Thursday, leaving her stomach — and her protruding belly button — on display in an open orange robe. Her short blonde locks brushed back, Hudson gave a subtle grin to the camera in a chic bathroom.

She captioned the snapshot, “#Outie,” before adding pregnancy and happy face emojis.

Hudson’s celebrity pals are cheering her on. Josh Brolin wrote, “Wow! You look great.” Rachel Zoe commented, “My favorite bathroom.” Samantha Ronson dropped five purple hearts.

Kate Hudson Kate Hudson Instagram

Hudson and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa announced that they are having a baby girl in April. She has son Ryder, 14, with ex-husband Chris Robinson and son Bingham, 7, with ex-partner Matthew Bellamy.

“SURPRISE!!!” Hudson wrote alongside a video of her family popping balloons at a sex reveal celebration in April. “If you’ve wondered why I’ve been so absent on my social channels it’s because I have never been more sick!”

RELATED: Oh, Baby! Watch These Pregnant Celebs Find Out the Sex of Their Little One

“They are very happy,” a source told PEOPLE of Hudson and Fujikawa, 32, after the news was announced. “They have been trying to get pregnant.”

Hudson already has plans for when her daughter arrives: a drink!

In June, she shared a picture of herself deep in thought on a yoga mat with her baby bump on full display. “Visualizing and connecting to a healthy birth and my first filthy dirty martini,” she said. “#namaste #MissMyMartinis #Weekend.”

Hudson cannot wait to pop. “Kate is very much ready to meet her baby girl,” an insider told PEOPLE in August. “She had an amazing summer with a lot of traveling. She has enjoyed herself a lot. She is ready to slow down and is anxiously waiting for her little girl.”

RELATED: She’s Bumpin’ Along! See Pregnant Kate Hudson’s Sweetest Baby Bump Photos

The insider continued, “Danny is equally excited. They have been decorating the nursery and are so excited to become parents together.”

Hudson’s family also feels the anticipation. “Everyone is excited,” Hudson’s brother Wyatt Russell, 32, told PEOPLE. “A new addition is exciting for any family.”