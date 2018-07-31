Summer Bumpin'! Pregnant Kate Hudson Shows Off Her Baby Belly in a Tiny Yellow Bikini

She wore an itsy-bitsy teenie-weenie yellow pregnancy bikini!

Kate Hudson enjoyed some fun in the sun over the weekend with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa and a group of friends at Ojai Valley Inn and Spa in Ojai, California, where she was photographed having a relaxing day by the pool on Saturday.

Wearing a bright-yellow bikini that showed off her baby bump (Hudson is due to give birth to a daughter next month), the actress participated in aqua aerobics in the pool before lounging and swimming with her pals for the entirety of the afternoon.

Hudson, 39, wore a black-and-white robe over her tiny two-piece, accessorizing with a pair of black sunglasses.

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star has been sharing a multitude of snapshots showing off her growing baby belly over the summer, from her trip to Greece and Italy with Fujikawa, 32, and her famous family members to stateside moments with close friends.

In a Monday photo shared to her Instagram account, the pregnant actress and her pal Jamie Mizrahi (a fellow mom-to-be!) displayed their respective bumps, with Mizrahi in a black-and-white top and black bottoms and Hudson rocking a multicolored bikini with pink straps.

Hudson finished off her look in a wide-brimmed straw hat and Sunday Somewhere’s Pixie sunglasses in Mother of Pearl, cradling her belly for the selfie.

Getting her R&R on hasn’t stopped Hudson from her work commitments, though. Between an acting career and helping run her Fabletics activewear brand, she has been quite the busy bee.

But even so, the star still makes sure her sons Bingham Hawn, 7, and Ryder Russell, 14, know they are her first priority.

“I liked growing up with a working mom,” Hudson told PEOPLE in June. “It allowed me to be able to see that you can work and be a very present and effective mother.”

Added the third-time mother-to-be, “My only hope for my kids is that they feel loved. They are always prioritized.”