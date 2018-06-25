Pregnant Kate Hudson Bares Baby Bump in a Bikini, Jokes Her Hidden Swimsuit Is 'Pretty Cute'

Mom-to-be Kate Hudson has been soaking up the sun in Greece with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa and family, including her sons, mom Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell

Kate Hudson‘s baby bump is taking over!

Early Monday morning, the pregnant actress — who’s expecting her third child, a daughter, with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa in late summer— shared a photo taken in Greece showing off her bare baby bump, joking with her followers that her bathing suit is “cute” even though it’s not exactly visible in the shot.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I think my bikinis pretty cute … 🤔👙#SheBig #HerGurl 💕,” she wrote alongside the photo.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

While this is the first bare-bump snapshot the star has shared from her trip, Hudson has posted a variety of photos of her famous family bonding during her last European getaway before baby.

Hawn, 72, looked positively blissful in a sweet photo shared to her pregnant daughter’s Instagram account on Thursday, resting her head against Hudson’s cheek.

“Mama love,” Hudson captioned the moment, adding a red heart emoji.

RELATED VIDEO: Kate Hudson on How Her Third Pregnancy Is Different — from Pre-Natal Yoga to Morning Sickness



The mom-to-be’s belly has been getting a lot of love, too! Last month, she used Instagram Stories to show off a unique beauty treatment: a sheet mask she placed over her bare baby bump.

“Belly mask!” Hudson wrote on top of the video, which she stayed silent throughout while panning the camera up and down. “Feels amazing.”