Pregnant Kate Chastain Says She 'Wasn't Sure' Motherhood Would Happen for Her: 'I'm So Lucky'

"This is truly a dream come true," the Below Deck Galley Talk star previously said of her pregnancy

January 31, 2023

Kate Chastain is feeling blessed as she waits to welcome her first child this May.

The Below Deck alum dropped by Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen where she opened up about her road to motherhood, admitting that though she'd long hoped to have a child of her own one day, she had uncertainty it was in the cards.

Asked by Cohen during the WWHL After Show if she "always wanted a kid," Chastain, 39, said, "I did but I wasn't sure if it was going to happen for me so I just feel so lucky."

That feeling of "luck" has also carried over to her pregnancy, which the Florida native said has been free from typical troubles like morning sickness.

"It's been the easiest pregnancy ever," Chastain said. "Well, my only, but yeah!"

Cohen, a father of two himself, went on to say that he's given Chastain some parenting advice already. "I just think you're going to kill it," the 54-year-old host said, cheering Chastain on.

Kate Chastain on Watch What Happens Live
Kate Chastain. bravowwhl/Instagram

PEOPLE reported news of Chastain's pregnancy exclusively in December 2022, with Chastain — who is due on May 8, 2023 — saying that she's "absolutely thrilled to become a mother."

"I think being a Chief Stu really trained me for it," Chastain said during a surprise appearance on WWHL hours later, referencing her years of working as a yacht stewardess. She then noted that the first skill she plans to teach her child is "dishes."

The reality star is raising the baby "solo ... perhaps with some help, but I'm happy to do it alone," she said.

She also knows the baby's sex but isn't telling the public yet. "I'm saving that a little bit," Chastain shared, adding that she has a name picked out already — "a family name."

Kate Chastain/Instagram
Kate Chastain/Instagram

Chastain first joined Below Deck in its second season, which debuted in August 2014.

She was a staple on the series for six seasons before departing the show in February 2020. She went on to executive produce and host Bravo's Chat Room, is a regular on the network's series Below Deck Galley Talk and is one of the contestants on Peacock's hit reality competition series, The Traitors.

Since announcing her pregnancy, she's received lots of love from her Bravo family including Captain Lee Rosbach, who previously told PEOPLE he is "very happy" for his former Below Deck costar and friend.

"I couldn't be more elated for her," Rosbach, 73, said in a December 2022 chat. "I have no doubt she's going to be a great mom. She's taken on a big challenge, but she's more than up to it. And I don't think I've ever seen her this happy."

He also responded to Chastain's joke that she'd be turning to him for babysitting help, teasing, "Well, I don't do diapers. I'll do a lot of things, but diapers aren't one of them."

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen airs Sunday—Thursday evenings on Bravo.

