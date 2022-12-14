Pregnant Kate Chastain Says She Will Raise Her Baby 'Solo': 'I'm Happy to Do It Alone'

Kate Chastain made a surprise visit to Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Tuesday night, hours after the news broke that she is pregnant with her first baby.

The Below Deck alumna, 39, stopped by the long-running Bravo late-night series after Cohen gave her the show's coveted "Mazel of the Day."

"I'm so happy for you," Cohen, himself a father of two, told her. "You're going to be a great mom."

"I think being a Chief Stu really trained me for it," Chastain said, referencing her years of working as a yacht stewardess — noting that the first skill she plans to teach her child is "dishes."

PEOPLE reported news of Chastain's pregnancy exclusively on Tuesday, with Chastain — who is due on May 8, 2023 — saying that she'd long hoped to have a child of her own one day. "I am absolutely thrilled to become a mother," the reality star gushed. "It's something I've always hoped for so this is truly a dream come true!"

Asked by Cohen on WWHL's After Show if she was "doing this on your own," Chastain said, "I'm doing it solo and perhaps with some help, but I'm happy to do it alone."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kate Chastain and Andy Cohen Bravo

Earlier in the show, Cohen had joked that he was the father. "This happened to us at BravoCon," he teased. "It was a sloppy night after the Legend's Ball."

"Yes, I'm so happy to be here to announce that!" Chastain quipped back. "I highly recommend you getting tickets for the next one, it was great."

Cohen later brought up Chastain's closeness to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville, saying that he hopes the two "co-parent" the baby. "She already has given me parenting advice and it is great advice, enthusiastic," said Chastain. "I'm really thankful I'm going to have Brandi as a parenting coach."

Elsewhere during her After Show appearance, Chastain revealed that she knows the baby's sex but isn't telling the public yet. "I'm saving that a little bit," she noted.

She also said that she has a name picked out already — "a family name."

Kate Chastain/Instagram

Chastain first joined Below Deck in its second season, which debuted in August 2014.

She was a staple on the series for six seasons before departing the show in February 2020. She went on to executive produce and host Bravo's Chat Room, is a regular on the network's series Below Deck Galley Talk and is one of the contestants on Peacock's upcoming reality competition series, The Traitors.

Based on a popular Dutch series of the same name, the show follows 20 contestants as they compete in challenges with the objective of earning a cash prize. The catch? Three of the contestants are "traitors," trying to sabotage the rest of the group.

Other celebrity contestants include fellow Bravolebrities Kyle Cooke (Summer House) and Reza Farahan (Shahs of Sunset). Olympian Ryan Lochte, former Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr., Big Brother winners Cody Calafiore and Rachel Reilly as well as Survivor alums Cirie Fields and Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick are also among the starry cast. There are also 10, non-celebrity contestants.