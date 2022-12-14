Celebrity Parents Pregnant Kate Chastain Says She Will Raise Her Baby 'Solo': 'I'm Happy to Do It Alone' The Below Deck alumna stopped by Tuesday's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen where she opened up about her pregnancy news By Dave Quinn Dave Quinn Instagram Twitter Dave Quinn is an Editor for PEOPLE, working across a number of verticals including the Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams. He joined in 2006 as a Writer/Reporter where he became known for his Bravo and Broadway exclusives across print and digital. Dave is the author of the No. 1 New York Times best-selling book, Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of the Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It. He's appeared on many broadcasts including ABC's Good Morning America, Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, E!'s Daily Pop, NBC's New York Live and PEOPLE's own Reality Check, as well as a number of podcasts like Bitch Sesh, Everything Iconic, Watch What Crappens, Hot Off the Mess, Mention It All, and PEOPLE Every Day. Prior to working at PEOPLE, Dave was the chief Theater Reporter for NBC New York and co-host of Entertainment Weekly's acclaimed TV Recaps series. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 14, 2022 01:38 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Kate Chastain made a surprise visit to Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Tuesday night, hours after the news broke that she is pregnant with her first baby. The Below Deck alumna, 39, stopped by the long-running Bravo late-night series after Cohen gave her the show's coveted "Mazel of the Day." "I'm so happy for you," Cohen, himself a father of two, told her. "You're going to be a great mom." "I think being a Chief Stu really trained me for it," Chastain said, referencing her years of working as a yacht stewardess — noting that the first skill she plans to teach her child is "dishes." PEOPLE reported news of Chastain's pregnancy exclusively on Tuesday, with Chastain — who is due on May 8, 2023 — saying that she'd long hoped to have a child of her own one day. "I am absolutely thrilled to become a mother," the reality star gushed. "It's something I've always hoped for so this is truly a dream come true!" Asked by Cohen on WWHL's After Show if she was "doing this on your own," Chastain said, "I'm doing it solo and perhaps with some help, but I'm happy to do it alone." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Kate Chastain and Andy Cohen. Bravo Kate Chastain Is Pregnant with Her First Baby! See the Below Deck Star's Bump Pic Earlier in the show, Cohen had joked that he was the father. "This happened to us at BravoCon," he teased. "It was a sloppy night after the Legend's Ball." "Yes, I'm so happy to be here to announce that!" Chastain quipped back. "I highly recommend you getting tickets for the next one, it was great." Cohen later brought up Chastain's closeness to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville, saying that he hopes the two "co-parent" the baby. "She already has given me parenting advice and it is great advice, enthusiastic," said Chastain. "I'm really thankful I'm going to have Brandi as a parenting coach." Elsewhere during her After Show appearance, Chastain revealed that she knows the baby's sex but isn't telling the public yet. "I'm saving that a little bit," she noted. She also said that she has a name picked out already — "a family name." Kate Chastain/Instagram Chastain first joined Below Deck in its second season, which debuted in August 2014. She was a staple on the series for six seasons before departing the show in February 2020. She went on to executive produce and host Bravo's Chat Room, is a regular on the network's series Below Deck Galley Talk and is one of the contestants on Peacock's upcoming reality competition series, The Traitors. Based on a popular Dutch series of the same name, the show follows 20 contestants as they compete in challenges with the objective of earning a cash prize. The catch? Three of the contestants are "traitors," trying to sabotage the rest of the group. Other celebrity contestants include fellow Bravolebrities Kyle Cooke (Summer House) and Reza Farahan (Shahs of Sunset). Olympian Ryan Lochte, former Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr., Big Brother winners Cody Calafiore and Rachel Reilly as well as Survivor alums Cirie Fields and Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick are also among the starry cast. There are also 10, non-celebrity contestants.