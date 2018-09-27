Kat Von D Reveals She Has a Midwife Because Doctors Left Her with a 'Sense of Doom and Fear'

Kat Von D is anything but traditional — and that’s not changing just because she’s having a baby.

The former reality star, 36, recently revealed that she plans to use a midwife to assist in the birth of her first child, a boy, with her husband Leafar Seyer.

Discussing how she came to the decision on the Informed Pregnancy podcast with Dr. Elliot Berlin, the professional tattoo artist recalled seeing two OBGYNs and leaving the first one’s office with “a million questions and a sense of doom and fear.”

The next wasn’t much better because she had to spend so much time on paperwork and the experience was “completely impersonal,” Von D explains.

After watching the documentary The Business of Being Born at the urging of a close friend, Von D decided to opt for a midwife. She explains, “The minute we met Sarah, it was like, ‘Okay, let’s get excited now.’ It was so much fun … like, ‘This is really happening. This is how it’s supposed to feel.’ “

In the interview, the makeup mogul also speaks candidly about how her body has changed during pregnancy. Two of her most annoying symptoms? Bad skin during her first trimester and not being able to sing when her baby boy sits on her diaphragm.

“I think a lot of women want to be like … ‘I’m cool with stretch marks and my body changing,’ ” Von D says. “To be honest, I thought I’d be a lot cooler with it, but I’m struggling with my weight gain. I know I’m healthy … but I was expecting to not be as affected by it … I’m self-conscious.”

The soon-to-be mom continues, “I don’t care what people think about me. When I look in the mirror, I wanna like what I see. I was working out six days a week prior to this pregnancy … and my body’s really soft now, and it’s okay, ’cause I like having big boobs and a big booty … I’m getting cellulite now.”

Von D, who announced her pregnancy in May with a glamorous maternity photo, also shares her unique take on how stretch marks “are like tattoos … a landmark in time.”

She adds, “Right now my boob is the size of [my husband’s] head … I think ultimately as long as my husband adores me, I’m fine. I just want to be able to look in the mirror and feel the same way.”

The Kat Von D Beauty founder was already well into her pregnancy at the time of her announcement, so she cradled her growing baby bump in a gold floral patterned brocade dress.

Seyer, 43, wore a black suit with black gloves and black sunglasses as he embraced his wife. “It’s a boy.🖤 @prayers,” Von D wrote in the caption.

The musician shared the same photo and revealed the couple had already picked out a name for their son: Leafar, which is his father’s given name, Rafael, spelled backward and Seyer’s stage name.