Pregnant Karlie Kloss Shares Video of Her Bare Bump: 'Hello Baby'

The supermodel is expecting her first child with husband Joshua Kushner

Karlie Kloss is bumpin' along!

The supermodel, 28, gave fans a glimpse of her bare baby bump on Tuesday when she shared a video of herself saying "hello" to her little one on the way.

In the footage, Kloss wears a black bra top and orange bottoms while lounging in bed. Zooming into her belly, the expectant star coos, "Good morning."

"Hello baby," she says, before blowing a kiss to the camera.

Kloss captioned the clip on her Instagram and Twitter: "good morning baby ♥️."

The child will be the first for Kloss and husband Joshua Kushner, who married in Oct. 2018 during a small, Jewish ceremony in upstate New York, with under 80 guests.

"Karlie is overjoyed to be expecting her first child in 2021," a source close to Kloss recently told PEOPLE. "She will be the most amazing mother."

The pregnancy news came shortly after Kloss and Joshua, 35, celebrated their second wedding anniversary with sweet tributes posted on their respective social media accounts.

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner

"I fall more in love with you every day ❤️," Kloss wrote on her Instagram last month, alongside a romantic black-and-white video from their wedding day. "Happy 2nd anniversary @joshuakushner."

Meanwhile, Joshua — whose older brother is Jared Kushner, husband to President Donald Trump's eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump — rang in the milestone with a photo featuring his wife amid a cloudy backdrop. He wrote, "Happy anniversary karlie. i pinch myself every day 😍."

Kloss has been clear about her political views despite her ties to the Trump family.

In 2019, the Kode with Klossy founder told British Vogue that the scrutiny over the differences in her politics and family has been "hard," explaining, "I choose to focus on the values that I share with my husband, and those are the same liberal values that I was raised with and that have guided me throughout my life."