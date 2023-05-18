Pregnant Karlie Kloss Shows Off Elegant Maternity Style on Cannes Red Carpet — See the Photo!

Karlie Kloss is celebrating her bump in style!

The pregnant model and Kode with Klossy entrepreneuer, 30, walked the red carpet Thursday for the premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny at the 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival.

Kloss showcased her baby bump in a flowy one-shoulder dandelion-yellow dress, with a train that extended behind her. She also wore a yellow veiled headband and simple jewelry.

The model and her husband Joshua Kushner, 37, tied the knot in 2018 and are currently expecting their second baby together. The couple is already parents to son Levi Joseph, 2.

The couple confirmed the news that their family was growing again while leaving New York City's Mark Hotel for the 2023 Met Gala earlier this month. Karlie wore a bespoke LOEWE form-fitting black column dress that she accessorized with lengthy strands of pearls and similar beading around the waist.

When asked by ET why she chose the Met Gala to reveal her big news, Kloss said, "This is the most important night in fashion, of course, and I'm honestly surprised I could keep it a secret this long." As for how she kept it under wraps? "Big winter coats!"

In an April 2022 episode of Today, Kloss chatted with Hoda Kotb about motherhood, calling it "the greatest joy that I never knew," just after celebrating her son Levi's first birthday.

Sharing whether she fell in love right after Levi was born, Kloss told Kotb, "The moment he was placed on my arms — I literally cry at commercials now, so I might cry right now — I just had this moment of, 'Now, every woman who has a child, every parent, goes through this.' "

"And it's just the most profound experience that I had no idea [about] until having a kid," she admitted.

"Everything changes," Kloss continued. "I think the last few years have changed us as well but becoming a mom? I have become, first of all, so much more efficient with my time. I'm actually on time everywhere now."

"And I'm always a multitasker ... I'm doing a thousand things. But I think priorities just changed," she told Kotb.