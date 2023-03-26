Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Says Her Dogs Are 'Just Waiting on Their Human Sister' to Arrive in Sweet Post

The Big Bang Theory alum is pregnant and expecting a baby girl with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey

Published on March 26, 2023 02:13 PM
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Says Her Pets Are 'Just Waitin on Their Human Sister' in Sweet Photo Series. Credit: Claudia Craig
Photo: Claudia Craig

Kaley Cuoco's fur babies are eagerly awaiting the arrival of her first child.

The actress, 37 — who is currently pregnant and expecting a girl with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey — shared a sweet series of photographs on Instagram Sunday, as she awaits the birth of her first baby.

"Just waitin[g] on their human sister to arrive 💝💓," Cuoco captioned the carousel of black and white shots, which see her and Pelphrey, 40, hanging with their five dogs in one image, as the couple poses together with Cuoco's baby bump on full display in the other.

In the comments section, the expectant parents received some warm remarks from various famous friends.

"Beautiful family. I'm so thrilled for you. You are going to be the best mommy," wrote Alyssa Milano, as Chrissy Metz added: "These pictures!!! ❤️🥹."

Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Says Her Pets Are 'Just Waitin on Their Human Sister' in Sweet Photo Series. Credit: Claudia Craig
Claudia Craig

Cuoco announced that she and her Ozark star beau are expecting back in October with a series of sweet shots on Instagram.

The carousel of cute pictures included the inside of a cake with pink frosting to reveal that they're expecting a little girl, some different baby onesie outfits and a heartwarming photo of Cuoco holding up a positive pregnancy test as the couple looked lovingly at each other.

"💕Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕 beyond blessed and over the moon… I 💓you @tommypelphrey!!!" Cuoco wrote.

Pelphrey shared several of the same snaps on his own Instagram at the time, writing, "And then it was even MORE BETTER. 🎀🎀🎀. Love you more than ever @kaleycuoco ♥️🙏♥️."

The Big Bang Theory alum recently opened up about how she has been relaxed when it comes to preparing for her incoming arrival.

"I have no plan and I've read zero books so that's the type of mom I will be," she told Entertainment Tonight last month. "All the ways I'm not like a prepper. I'm just not that way. It's gonna be great, I trust the process."

As for Pelphrey, Cuoco said her partner is the opposite of her and has "googled enough for the both of us."

"He could probably deliver this baby at this point," she added.

The couple met at the premiere of Ozark in April 2022, with Cuoco later telling USA Today it was "love at first sight."

