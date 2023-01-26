Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Twins with Body Double, Who Sports Matching Baby Bump: 'We Have Truly Done It All'

Fans of Kaley Cuoco are seeing double!

The pregnant Meet Cute star, 37, shared a snap of her twinning with body double Monette Moio.

In the photo, Cuoco's real-life baby bump is on full display and touching Moio's fictional pregnant belly as the two wear matching yellow Hatchgal dresses and white sneakers.

Cuoco poked fun at Moio's costume, writing over the photo, "Now I'm making her play pregnant lol," adding: "We have truly done it all together."

Cuoco and Moio have had quite a journey through Cuoco's pregnancy.

In October, the Big Bang Theory alumna shared the exciting news that she's expecting her first baby, a daughter, with actor boyfriend Tom Pelphrey. Later that day, Cuoco shared some of the special moments from her pregnancy on her Instagram Story.

She posed with Moio in one photo and talked about being "horribly sick" as the pair "shot an action movie."

"Hey @monettemoio remember that time we shot an action film while I was pregnant and horribly sick and you had to take care of me and be me and do all the things as non pregnant me?!" she wrote.

Shortly after Cuoco's pregnancy announcement, a source close to the actress told PEOPLE she "couldn't be happier" to be expecting a baby girl.

The source said that Cuoco is "very ready to be a mom," adding, "She is so excited that it's happening. Kaley has been dreaming about this for a while. She is so happy."

"Kaley will be an incredible mom," another source added at the time. "She's funny and warm and has a way with kids."

Speaking of Cuoco's relationship with Pelphrey, friends close to the actress are "thrilled that she's found the one," the first source told PEOPLE.

"Tom is a great guy, and he loves Kaley the way she is. He is very good to her. And there is something very calm and mature about their relationship," added the insider.

Cuoco and Pelphrey met in a "love at first sight" moment at the premiere of Ozark, Cuoco told Extra at the premiere of Meet Cute.

"My manager actually took me as her guest to the Ozark premiere, and I met him there," Cuoco recalled of her first real-life meet-cute with the actor. "It was like the angels started singing. I was like, 'Hallelujah!' It was very magical … it was perfect."