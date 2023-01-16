Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Raves Her Maternity Look 'Feels Perfect' at Critics Choice Awards: Photos

Kaley Cuoco enjoyed a special maternity fashion moment at the Critics Choice Awards.

The pregnant Flight Attendant star attended the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards on Sunday with her baby bump on display in a beautiful black Dior Couture gown. Sharing photos from the evening on Instagram, she shared her gratitude for the long-sleeved black gown.

"Thank you for this super chic, delicious look!" she wrote, tagging the luxury fashion house. "Thank you team for making this preggo feel perfect," she added, tagging her glam squad.

By her side throughout the evening was boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, who also shared a set of photos of the evening praising his partner.

"You. Look. So. Beautiful. ALWAYS," he captioned the shots, tagging her team as well.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Earlier this month, Cuoco and Pelphrey celebrated their baby girl on the way with an extravagant, fun-filled baby shower. The event, planned by Cuoco's sister Briana, featured a live band, a multi-course dinner and dancing.

The actress's mother and father were also in attendance, as well as tennis player Prakash Amritraj, former Bachelorette Ali Manno, and actress Ashley Aubra. Brad Pitt was also there to celebrate the happy couple.

Cuoco shared a series of photos from the bash to her Instagram, posting a caption in which she raved about the love she and Pelphrey were feeling.

"Last night we got to celebrate our future unicorn surrounded by incredible friends, family & animals in the most magical environment," she wrote. "Thank you to the very special group of people who made it a night we will all remember for the rest of our lives."

Claud Craig

Cuoco is excited to see the two grow into their new roles as mom and dad, with sources recently telling PEOPLE she believes Pelphrey will be a "hands-on dad."

"Kaley is comfortable about Tom as mate and father, comfortable about the big change the baby will have in their lives, and comfortable about her work," said the source. "They are preparing for the arrival which isn't far off. She is in a good place."

Following the couple's pregnancy announcement in October, Pelphrey told Extra the pair is "so excited" to be welcoming a little girl: "It's the most incredible thing. Very blessed… Very fortunate… Very lucky… Everybody's healthy. It's a beautiful thing."