Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Raves Her Maternity Look 'Feels Perfect' at Critics Choice Awards: Photos

Kaley Cuoco looked radiant stepping onto the Critics Choice Awards red carpet alongside boyfriend Tom Pelphrey

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 16, 2023 12:30 PM
Critics Choice Awards Arrivals
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Kaley Cuoco enjoyed a special maternity fashion moment at the Critics Choice Awards.

The pregnant Flight Attendant star attended the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards on Sunday with her baby bump on display in a beautiful black Dior Couture gown. Sharing photos from the evening on Instagram, she shared her gratitude for the long-sleeved black gown.

"Thank you for this super chic, delicious look!" she wrote, tagging the luxury fashion house. "Thank you team for making this preggo feel perfect," she added, tagging her glam squad.

By her side throughout the evening was boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, who also shared a set of photos of the evening praising his partner.

"You. Look. So. Beautiful. ALWAYS," he captioned the shots, tagging her team as well.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Poses in Chic Black Dior Couture Gown
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Earlier this month, Cuoco and Pelphrey celebrated their baby girl on the way with an extravagant, fun-filled baby shower. The event, planned by Cuoco's sister Briana, featured a live band, a multi-course dinner and dancing.

The actress's mother and father were also in attendance, as well as tennis player Prakash Amritraj, former Bachelorette Ali Manno, and actress Ashley Aubra. Brad Pitt was also there to celebrate the happy couple.

Cuoco shared a series of photos from the bash to her Instagram, posting a caption in which she raved about the love she and Pelphrey were feeling.

"Last night we got to celebrate our future unicorn surrounded by incredible friends, family & animals in the most magical environment," she wrote. "Thank you to the very special group of people who made it a night we will all remember for the rest of our lives."

Kaley Cuoco baby shower
Claud Craig

Cuoco is excited to see the two grow into their new roles as mom and dad, with sources recently telling PEOPLE she believes Pelphrey will be a "hands-on dad."

"Kaley is comfortable about Tom as mate and father, comfortable about the big change the baby will have in their lives, and comfortable about her work," said the source. "They are preparing for the arrival which isn't far off. She is in a good place."

Following the couple's pregnancy announcement in October, Pelphrey told Extra the pair is "so excited" to be welcoming a little girl: "It's the most incredible thing. Very blessed… Very fortunate… Very lucky… Everybody's healthy. It's a beautiful thing."

Related Articles
2023 Golden Globe couples
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Baby Bump, Kisses Tom Pelphrey on Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphey
See All the Photos from Pregnant Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey's Whimsical Baby Shower
Baby girl Pelphrey, some day you will look back on this and know you were so loved right from the beginning. Last night was simply epic.
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Enjoy 'Magical' Baby Shower with Family and Friends: Photos
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Poses with Tom Pelphrey and Gets a Gift for Her 'Future Footballer' from His Family
Kaley Cuoco Shares Glimpse of Tiny Tattoo Dedicated to Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey at Their Baby Shower
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shows Baby Bump in Vacation Polaroids
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Bares Her Baby Bump in Vacation Polaroids with Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Enjoys Tropical Holiday Vacation with Tom Pelphrey
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Says Tom Pelphrey Is 'Already in Dad Mode' as She Shows Baby Bump on Vacation
jessica alba
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Laughs Alongside Tom Pelphrey in Cozy Holiday Maternity Photos
Christina Applegate attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Christina Applegate Rocks 'Dead to Me' Mani and Matching Shoes with Daughter at Critics Choice Awards
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Poses with Tom Pelphrey and Gets a Gift for Her 'Future Footballer' from His Family
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Poses with Tom Pelphrey as They Share Sweet Gift for Baby: 'Future Footballer'
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Poses with Tom Pelphrey and Their Dogs on Thanksgiving
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Poses with Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey and Their Dogs on Thanksgiving
Kerry Washington attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Kerry Washington Wows at 2023 Critics Choice Awards in Curve-Hugging Gown with Crystals
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Enjoys Tropical Holiday Vacation with Tom Pelphrey
Kaley Cuoco Is Expecting a Baby Girl! See All of Her Baby Bump Photos
Kate Hudson attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Kate Hudson Shimmers in Daring Silver Dress and Super Long Hair at Critics Choice Awards 2023
Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey's Relationship Timeline
Amanda Seyfried attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Amanda Seyfried Takes Home Critics Choice Win for 'The Dropout' Dressed Like a Golden Statue
Keke Palmer pregnant
Pregnant Keke Palmer Shows Baby Bump in New Photos for 'W Magazine' 's Best Performances Portfolio