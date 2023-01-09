Pregnant Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Enjoy 'Magical' Baby Shower with Family and Friends: Photos

Kaley Cuoco is inching closer to meeting her baby girl.

A source tells PEOPLE exclusively that the pregnant actress couldn't be more excited about welcoming her first baby with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, 40.

"Kaley has been dreaming about becoming a mom. She can't wait for her baby girl to arrive. She is super excited," says the insider. "She is very happy with Tommy. He is a terrific guy."

Cuoco, 37, announced that she and Pelphrey are expecting just six months after going public with their relationship.

"Tommy will be a great dad," adds the source. "He is very excited as well."

The excitement was clear over the weekend as the couple was joined by loved ones for an extravagant, fun-filled baby shower on Saturday. The event, planned by Cuoco's sister Briana, featured a live band, a multi-course dinner and dancing.

A spectacular multi-tiered cake was also available for guests, complete with personal touches referencing the couple's own background. One side was dedicated to California native Cuoco, featuring a roll of film and the iconic Hollywood sign to symbolize her acting career. The other side of the cake had a New York Giants logo and a football to represent Pelphrey's East Coast roots.

The glamorous shower was topped off with a light show complete with 400 drones depicting a variety of scenes and messages. Cuoco called it the "coolest and most beautiful thing on Earth" as she shared a photo of the drones spelling out "Baby Girl Pelphrey 2023" in the night sky.

The drones transitioned to depict a bird — presumably a stork — flying by and dropping off a package that transformed into a "B" to spell out "Big Baby City." An image of a father and mother with a child in between them was also shown, as well as signs reading "It's a Girl!" and "Tom + Kaley" surrounded by hearts.

Cuoco shared a series of photos from the bash to her Instagram as she raved over the love she and Pelphrey were feeling. "Last night we got to celebrate our future unicorn surrounded by incredible friends, family & animals in the most magical environment…thank you to the very special group of people who made it a night we will all remember for the rest of our lives," she wrote.

The actress's mother and father were also in attendance, as well as tennis player Prakash Amritraj, former Bachelorette Ali Manno, and actress Ashley Aubra. Brad Pitt was also there to celebrate the happy couple.

Following the couple's pregnancy announcement in October, Pelphrey told Extra the pair is "so excited" to be welcoming a little girl. "It's the most incredible thing. Very blessed… Very fortunate… Very lucky… Everybody's healthy… It's a beautiful thing."

The couple met last spring at the premiere of Ozark, a meet-cute Cuoco described as "so Hollywood." The sparks flew instantly.

"I heard his voice, and I turned around, and it was like my life was over, or just starting. It hit me. It was love at first sight," Cuoco said. "We were immediately connected. I do feel like I've known him my whole life, but I wasn't ready for him."