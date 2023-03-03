Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shares Sweet Selfies with Tom Pelphrey as They Await Baby Girl's Arrival

Kaley Cuoco is radiant as she enjoys the final stretch of her pregnancy with boyfriend Tom Pehlphrey by her side

Published on March 3, 2023 12:32 PM
kaley cuoco, Tom Pelphrey
Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco. Photo: kaley cuoco/instagram

Kaley Cuoco is joyful as she awaits the arrival of her baby girl.

The Flight Attendant actress, 37, shared a kiss with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey in a sweet selfie showing a glimpse of her baby bump as the couple awaits the arrival of their baby girl.

"Just 'cause I can't get enough of you," she captioned the shot, tagging the Ozark actor, 40.

She then shared another photo where both smile, with Cuoco scrunching up her face as she wears a blank tank and black leggings, with a hand on her exposed bump.

kaley cuoco, Tom Pelphrey
Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco. kaley cuoco/instagram

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight last month, the Big Bang Theory alum said that she's going to "trust the process" when it comes to parenting her daughter on the way.

"I have no plan and I've read zero books so that's the type of mom I will be," she shared. "All the ways I'm not like a prepper. I'm just not that way. It's gonna be great, I trust the process."

As for Pelphrey, Cuoco said he is the opposite and has "googled enough for the both of us."

"He could probably deliver this baby at this point," she added.

Kaley Cuoco rollout
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey.

"I'm just like, 'It's gonna be great.' But that's how I've gone through life," she explained. "I think nowadays we get so caught up, right? We didn't even have all this stuff at our fingertips and now it's almost too much."

Cuoco is excited to see herself and Pelphrey grow into their new roles as first-time parents, with sources recently telling PEOPLE she believes Pelphrey will be a "hands-on dad."

"Kaley is comfortable about Tom as mate and father, comfortable about the big change the baby will have in their lives, and comfortable about her work," said the source. "They are preparing for the arrival which isn't far off. She is in a good place."

