Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Growing Baby Bump in Bathroom Selfie — See the Pic!

Kaley Cuoco is inching closer to her due date.

The Flight Attendant actress, 36, who is expecting her first child with Ozark actor Tom Pelphrey, shared a bathroom selfie showing off her growing baby bump on her Instagram Story Saturday.

In the photo, Cuoco poses in a gray v-neck sweater dress and a blue jacket, while she holds her phone up to the mirror. An animated "boop it" sticker is seen added on top of her stomach.

The latest snapshot is just one of many the first-time mother-to-be has shared on social media since announcing that she and Pelphrey, 40, are expecting a baby girl last month.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

Earlier this week, Cuoco noted she was at the "halfway" point of her pregnancy, posting two shots of the progress. In the first, she wore a striped tank top and a black cap angling her body to the side for the photo, and in the second, she wore a brown midi dress that hugged her bump.

The actress also shared a bunch of photos of her pregnancy last month, including a snap of herself in comfy loungewear showing off her belly on the couch, as well as a picture of her and Pelphrey posing together with the bump on display in front of a mirror.

Cuoco also shared that she's still exercising to keep healthy during her pregnancy, previously posting a photo at the gym with her trainer. In it, Cuoco posed in a black tank top and leggings, with her side profile on view, while her trainer showed off her abs. Cuoco thanked her trainer for the "super badass pregger workouts."

RELATED VIDEO: Kaley Cuoco Is Pregnant! Actress Expecting Baby Girl with Tom Pelphrey: 'Beyond Blessed'

Cuoco and Pelphrey previously announced their baby news on Instagram in October with a collage of pictures of the couple throughout the early stages of the pregnancy.

In the post, the pair shared a photo of themselves smiling at each other while Cuoco held up a pregnancy test. They also shared a few photos of themselves posing with cake slices that had bright pink frosting inside, indicating a baby girl is on the way.

Cuoco captioned the post, "💕Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕 beyond blessed and over the moon… I 💓you @tommypelphrey!!!"

Pelphrey also posted the same collage to his Instagram, captioning it with, "And then it was even MORE BETTER. 🎀🎀🎀. Love you more than ever @kaleycuoco ♥️🙏♥️."

A source close to the expecting mom told PEOPLE that Cuoco "couldn't be happier" with her actor beau and is "very ready to be a mom."

"She is so excited that it's happening," the insider added. "Kaley has been dreaming about this for a while. She is so happy."