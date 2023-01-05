Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Bares Her Baby Bump in Vacation Polaroids with Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey

The Flight Attendant actress is getting ready to welcome a baby girl later this year

Published on January 5, 2023 09:57 AM
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shows Baby Bump in Vacation Polaroids
Kaley Cuoco. Photo: Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

Kaley Cuoco is enjoying a tropical getaway with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey before their baby girl arrives.

In an Instagram post shared late Wednesday night, the pregnant Flight Attendant star, 37, shared a series of snaps from paradise.

In the photo diary, a makeup-free Cuoco bared her bump in an unbuttoned oversized men's shirt, and shared another snap of herself lounging in a black bikini.

She also displayed a photo of herself and Ozark actor, 40, flexing their muscles for the camera, a swim-trunks-clad shot of him with palm trees in the background and a serene beach scene.

Cuoco captioned the post with a string of fun emojis: "🏝️ ♥️ 🤰🏼 💓."

Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shows Baby Bump in Vacation Polaroids
Kaley Cuoco. Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

This isn't her first post from the vacation. Last week, Cuoco submitted more beachy tropical photos and released a selfie of the couple captioned, "Parents."

Pelphrey had blue towels slung over his shoulders while Cuoco posed in an orange bikini with her bump on display, sticking her tongue out for the fun photo.

The Big Bang Theory alum then shared a picture of her beau with his hands and arms full of the couple's beach supplies, joking Pelphrey was "already in dad mode carrying a ton of s---."

Cuoco and Pelphrey met in a "love at first sight" moment at the premiere of Ozark in April, Cuoco told Extra at the premiere of her movie Meet Cute.

"My manager actually took me as her guest to the Ozark premiere, and I met him there," Cuoco recalled of her first real-life meet-cute with the actor. "It was like the angels started singing. I was like, 'Hallelujah!' It was very magical … it was perfect."

RELATED VIDEO: Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Laughs Alongside Tom Pelphrey in Cozy Holiday Maternity Photos

The couple confirmed their relationship in May and made their first public appearance at an event together later in the month, sitting hand-in-hand as Flight Attendant executive producer Greg Berlanti received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The pair then brought their relationship to the red carpet at the 2022 Emmy Awards, where both were up for Emmys that year.

Cuoco was nominated for lead actress in a comedy series for her role in The Flight Attendant, while Pelphrey was nominated for outstanding guest actor in a drama series for his role in Ozark.

The pair first announced their baby news on Instagram in October with a collage of pictures of themselves throughout the early stages of the pregnancy.

In the post, they shared a photo of themselves smiling at each other while Cuoco held up a pregnancy test. They also shared a few photos of themselves posing with cake slices that had pink frosting inside, indicating a baby girl was on the way.

