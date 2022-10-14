Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shares Sweet New Photos with Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey: 'Parents'

Kaley Cuoco is glowing in new photos with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey as the two enjoy time together during her pregnancy

Published on October 14, 2022 11:47 AM
Photo: Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are excited for their next chapter.

The pregnant Flight Attendant actress shared new photos of her baby bump on her Instagram Story on Thursday, days after revealing she's expecting a daughter with her Ozark actor beau.

In the first photo, the couple poses together with Pelphrey's hands on Cuoco's belly and her hands on top of his as they both smile. She added a sticker to the photo that flashes the word "parents."

The second photo shows Cuoco posing next to a painting of a person sitting upright on a horse. She poses in the same direction, wearing a bra and pajama pants and poking her belly button.

Cuoco, 36, and Pelphrey both shared their baby news on Tuesday with separate Instagram posts. The Big Bang Theory star shared a series of sweet photos with Pelphrey on her page, including photos of an inside of a cake with pink frosting to reveal they are expecting a baby girl.

Cuoco also featured pictures of her bump as well as some different baby onesie outfits and a heartwarming shot of her holding up a positive pregnancy test while the couple looked lovingly at one another.

"💕Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕 beyond blessed and over the moon… I 💓 you @tommypelphrey!!!" Cuoco wrote on Instagram.

Speaking with Extra while promoting his film American Murder, the Ozark actor, 40, expressed his excitement to embark on being a dad.

"We're so excited," he told the outlet of the happy news. "It's the most incredible thing. Very blessed … very fortunate … very lucky."

The actor noted that "everybody's healthy," celebrating the pregnancy as "a beautiful thing."

