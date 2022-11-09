Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Praises Jennifer Aniston for Sharing Her Story About Infertility

Kaley Cuoco is showing her support for Jennifer Aniston after the Friends star opened up about her journey with infertility for the first time.

In a candid new interview with Allure, Aniston spoke out about the painful pregnancy rumors that plagued her for years, revealing that behind the scrutiny was a secret struggle with infertility she was battling.

After the interview dropped on Wednesday, Cuoco, who is currently expecting her first baby with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, praised Aniston on social media for sharing her story.

"You never ever know what people are going through behind the scenes .. stop assuming and judging every little thing!" Cuoco wrote on her Instagram Story. "@jenniferaniston thank u for sharing this story!!!"

Kaley Cuoco/instagram

In her Allure interview, Aniston, 53, noted that she went through in-vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments "several years ago," noting that it was a "challenging road" for her to conceive.

"I was trying to get pregnant. It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road," Aniston told the outlet.

David Livingston/Getty, Raymond Hall/GC Images

"All the years and years and years of speculation… It was really hard," she noted. "I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would have given anything if someone had said to me, 'Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.' You just don't think it."

Not helping her troubles was her split from husband Brad Pitt in 2005 after five years or marriage and the hurtful assumptions that she chose career over kids.

"It was absolute lies," said Aniston of the "narrative that I was just selfish... I just cared about my career. And God forbid a woman is successful and doesn't have a child. And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn't give him a kid."

Zoey Grossman /Allure Magazine

Cuoco, 38, and the Ozark actor, 40, who met in April at the Ozark premiere, both announced the joyful news last month that they are expecting their first baby together.

The Flight Attendant actress shared a series of sweet photos with Pelphrey on her page, including photos of an inside of a cake with pink frosting to reveal they are expecting a baby girl.

The Meet Cute actress "couldn't be happier" with Pelphrey and is "very ready to be a mom," a source close to Cuoco told PEOPLE last month.

"She is so excited that it's happening," added the insider. "Kaley has been dreaming about this for a while. She is so happy."