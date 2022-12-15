Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shares Note Showing How 'Best Baby Daddy' Tom Pelphrey Takes Care of Her

Kaley Cuoco and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first baby, a daughter

Published on December 15, 2022 04:16 PM
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shares Sweet Note Showing How 'Best Baby Daddy Ever' Tom Pelphrey Takes Care of Her
Photo: Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

Kaley Cuoco is praising boyfriend Tom Pelphrey for taking good care of her throughout her pregnancy.

Sharing a note from the Ozark actor that she woke up to on Wednesday, the Flight Attendant actress praised him as the "best baby daddy."

Scrawled in blue Sharpie on the back of an envelope, the note read, "Me and King asleep upstairs! LOVE YOU!!"

Cuoco went on to explain, "When our little pup KING is sick and coughing so @tompelphrey takes him updaters to sleep with him so I can sleep."

Later, the couple posed with a pink onesie that has a "Hello, My Name Is" sticker on the front, a gift from her Flight Attendant costar and close friend Zosia Mamet.


Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

"When your best friend is dying to know what your babies name is and she keeps guessing and can't figure it out," Cuoco captioned the image, "so she sends you this LOL."

On Thursday, the Big Bang Theory star shared a mirror selfie in which she wore sneakers, thick socks and a knee-length pale lavender halter dress.

Posing with her bump, Cuoco, who is expecting a daughter, joked, "I think I'm officially showing LOL."

Last month, the pair enjoyed some football with Pelphrey's family on Thanksgiving, posing in matching New York Giants jerseys and holding a matching baby onesie to go along with them.

Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Poses with Tom Pelphrey and Gets a Gift for Her 'Future Footballer' from His Family
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey. Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

"Future footballer coming at ya!" she captioned the sweet photo.

Weeks prior, she shared a mirror selfie wearing a striped tank top and a black cap as she wrote, "Halfway @tommyprelphrey," noting that she was halfway through the pregnancy.

Cuoco and the actor, who met in April at the Ozark premiere, both announced the joyful news that they are expecting their first baby together in October.

The Meet Cute actress "couldn't be happier" with Pelphrey and is "very ready to be a mom," a source close to Cuoco told PEOPLE at the time.

