Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Admits She Has 'No Plan' for When Baby Arrives: 'I've Read Zero Books'

Kaley Cuoco and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first baby together, a daughter

Georgia Slater
Published on February 9, 2023
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shows Baby Bump in Vacation Polaroids
Kaley Cuoco. Photo: Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

Kaley Cuoco isn't too worried about her lack of preparation for when her baby arrives.

The Flight Attendant actress, 37, who is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, recently told Entertainment Tonight that she's going to "trust the process" when it comes to parenting her daughter on the way.

"I have no plan and I've read zero books so that's the type of mom I will be," she shared. "All the ways I'm not like a prepper. I'm just not that way. It's gonna be great, I trust the process."

As for Pelphrey, Cuoco said the Ozark star, 40, is the opposite and has "googled enough for the both of us."

"He could probably deliver this baby at this point," she added.

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Amy Sussman/Getty

"I'm just like, 'It's gonna be great.' But that's how I've gone through life," she explained. "I think nowadays we get so caught up, right? We didn't even have all this stuff at our fingertips and now it's almost too much."

Cuoco is excited to see herself and Pelphrey grow into their new roles, with sources recently telling PEOPLE she believes Pelphrey will be a "hands-on dad."

"Kaley is comfortable about Tom as mate and father, comfortable about the big change the baby will have in their lives, and comfortable about her work," said the source. "They are preparing for the arrival which isn't far off. She is in a good place."

Following the couple's pregnancy announcement in October, Pelphrey told Extra the pair is "so excited" to be welcoming a little girl: "It's the most incredible thing. Very blessed… Very fortunate… Very lucky… Everybody's healthy. It's a beautiful thing."

