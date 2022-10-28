Kaley Cuoco is sharing new photos from her pregnancy journey.

The 36-year-old actress, who is expecting her first baby, a daughter, with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, posted a series of snaps on her Instagram Stories Thursday, showing off her bump and giving a glimpse at her workout routine.

In one of the pictures, The Flight Attendant star hangs out on a couch while showing her bare stomach while sporting loungewear. Another cute shot shows Cuoco and Pelphrey, 40, posing for a mirror selfie as he has his arm wrapped around his girlfriend's waist.

Cuoco also shared a snap from the gym with her trainer, where she said she was doing some "super badass pregger workouts."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Kaley Cuoco/Instagram R: Caption . PHOTO: Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

Earlier this week, Cuoco shared a series of adorable photos on her Instagram Story from her and Pelprey's outing to a pumpkin patch, where she put her baby bump on display in a pair of overalls.

The couple had a cute photo shoot in front of a wall of pumpkins, in which Cuoco cradled her bump and Pelphrey held up a pumpkin. The actress wore a hat that read "Tom's" along with her quilted overalls while her boyfriend wore a gray t-shirt and a pair of khakis.

The Meet Cute actress "couldn't be happier" with Pelphrey and is "very ready to be a mom," a source close to Cuoco told PEOPLE in last week's issue.

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

"She is so excited that it's happening," added the insider. "Kaley has been dreaming about this for a while. She is so happy."

"Kaley will be an incredible mom," another source added. "She's funny and warm and has a way with kids."

Cuoco and Pelphrey, who met in April at the Ozark premiere, both shared the joyful news this month that they are expecting their first baby together. The actress shared a series of sweet photos with Pelphrey on her page, including photos of an inside of a cake with pink frosting to reveal they are expecting a baby girl.