Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Laughs Alongside Tom Pelphrey in Cozy Holiday Maternity Photos

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are already making holiday memories with their baby girl.

The Ozark actor shared photos on Instagram late Thursday showing a fun-filled day of maternity photos alongside the Fight Attendant actress, who is expecting their first baby.

Cuoco, 37, posed in a mustard-colored floral dress with a camel-colored turtleneck sweater over it, while Pelphrey opted for a gray sweater and black pants. The parents-to-be posed with Santa, as well as members of Cuoco's family, in the festive holiday photos, captioned with seasonal emojis.

Later, Cuoco shared professional maternity shots of the couple, taken during the same outing. In one shot, the Big Bang Theory alumna makes a slightly puckered face and looks directly at the camera as she stands sideways to show the size of her bump as Pelphrey, 40, kisses it.

Other photos show the couple laughing together as Pelphrey holds Cuoco's bump from behind.

Earlier this month, the mom-to-be reflected on a "special" birthday week, and gave a shout-out to her boyfriend "for being a true partner."

Cuoco's birthday post included photos of herself smiling with her cake, as well as several pictures of balloons, flowers and presents — all the makings of a lovely birthday bash.

"So many friends and family to thank and acknowledge the outpouring of texts, posts, prezzies and overall making me feel incredibly loved," she wrote in the caption. "You know who you are 💖."

"I feel super blessed and at moments undeserving," she concluded. "My 💜 is full."

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey. Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

Cuoco and Pelphrey met in a "love at first sight" moment at the premiere of Ozark in April, Cuoco told Extra at the premiere of her movie Meet Cute.

"My manager actually took me as her guest to the Ozark premiere, and I met him there," Cuoco recalled of her first real-life meet-cute with the actor. "It was like the angels started singing. I was like, 'Hallelujah!' It was very magical … it was perfect."

The couple confirmed their relationship in May and made their first public appearance at an event together later in the month, sitting hand-in-hand as Flight Attendant executive producer Greg Berlanti received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The pair then brought their relationship to the red carpet at the 2022 Emmy Awards, where both were up for Emmys this year. Cuoco was nominated for lead actress in a comedy series for her role in The Flight Attendant and Pelphrey was nominated for outstanding guest actor in a drama series for his role in Ozark.