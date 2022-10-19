Kaley Cuoco can't wait for motherhood.

The Flight Attendant star, 36, who is expecting her first baby, a daughter, with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, "couldn't be happier" with the Ozark star and is "very ready to be a mom," a source close to Cuoco tells PEOPLE in this week's issue.

"She is so excited that it's happening," adds the insider. "Kaley has been dreaming about this for a while. She is so happy."

"Kaley will be an incredible mom," another source adds. "She's funny and warm and has a way with kids."

Cuoco and Pelphrey, 40, both shared the joyful news last week that they are expecting their first baby together. The actress shared a series of sweet photos with Pelphrey on her page, including photos of an inside of a cake with pink frosting to reveal they are expecting a baby girl.

Kaley Cuoco Instagram

She also featured pictures of her bump as well as some different baby onesie outfits and a heartwarming shot of her holding up a positive pregnancy test while the couple looked lovingly at one another.

"💕Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕 beyond blessed and over the moon… I 💓 you @tommypelphrey!!!" Cuoco wrote on Instagram.

On Pelphrey's page, the Banshee actor shared several of the same photos, writing, "And then it was even MORE BETTER. 🎀🎀🎀. Love you more than ever @kaleycuoco ♥️🙏♥️"

Speaking of Cuoco's relationship with Pelphrey, friends close to the Big Bang Theory alum are "thrilled that she's found the one," the first source tells PEOPLE.

"Tom is a great guy, and he loves Kaley the way she is. He. is very good to her. And there is something very calm and mature about their relationship," adds the insider.

Kaley Cuoco Instagram

Cuoco and Pelphrey met in a "love at first sight" moment at the premiere of Ozark in April, Cuoco told Extra at the premiere of her new movie Meet Cute.

"My manager actually took me as her guest to the Ozark premiere, and I met him there," Cuoco recalled of her first real-life meet-cute with the actor. "It was like the angels started singing. I was like, 'Hallelujah!' It was very magical … it was perfect."

The couple confirmed their relationship in May and made their first public appearance at an event together later in the month, sitting hand-in-hand as Flight Attendant executive producer Greg Berlanti received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. They then brought their relationship to the red carpet at the 2022 Emmy Awards, where both were up for Emmys this year.

