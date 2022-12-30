Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Says Tom Pelphrey Is 'Already in Dad Mode' as She Shows Baby Bump on Vacation

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are enjoying a sunny holiday before welcoming their little one next year.

Documenting the getaway on her Instagram Story, the pregnant Flight Attendant actress, 37, shared beachy tropical photos, later sharing a selfie of the couple captioned, "Parents."

Pelphrey has blue towels slung over his shoulders while Cuoco poses in an orange bikini with her bump on display, sticking her tongue out for the fun photo.

She then shared a picture of Pelphrey with his hands and arms full of the couple's beach supplies, joking he's "already in dad mode carrying a ton of s--t."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kaley Cuoco/instagram

Later, Cuoco shared another couple's selfie where each of them lies out on a lounge chair. Pelphrey smiles at the camera with a towel around his waist while the mom-to-be wears an unbuttoned blue and white striped shirt.

The Ozark actor shared photos on Instagram last week showing a fun-filled day of maternity photos alongside the actress.

Cuoco posed in a mustard-colored floral dress with a camel-colored turtleneck sweater over it, while Pelphrey opted for a gray sweater and black pants. The parents-to-be posed with Santa, as well as members of Cuoco's family, in the festive holiday photos, captioned with seasonal emojis.

Later, Cuoco shared professional maternity shots of the couple, taken during the same outing. In one shot, the Big Bang Theory alumna made a slightly puckered face and looked directly at the camera as she stood sideways to show the size of her bump as Pelphrey, 40, kissed it.

Other photos showed the couple laughing together as Pelphrey held Cuoco's bump from behind.

Kaley Cuoco/instagram

Cuoco and Pelphrey met in a "love at first sight" moment at the premiere of Ozark in April, Cuoco told Extra at the premiere of her movie Meet Cute.

"My manager actually took me as her guest to the Ozark premiere, and I met him there," Cuoco recalled of her first real-life meet-cute with the actor. "It was like the angels started singing. I was like, 'Hallelujah!' It was very magical … it was perfect."

The couple confirmed their relationship in May and made their first public appearance at an event together later in the month, sitting hand-in-hand as Flight Attendant executive producer Greg Berlanti received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The pair then brought their relationship to the red carpet at the 2022 Emmy Awards, where both were up for Emmys this year. Cuoco was nominated for lead actress in a comedy series for her role in The Flight Attendant and Pelphrey was nominated for outstanding guest actor in a drama series for his role in Ozark.

Cuoco and Pelphrey first announced their baby news on Instagram in October with a collage of pictures of the couple throughout the early stages of the pregnancy. In the post, they shared a photo of themselves smiling at each other while Cuoco held up a pregnancy test. They also shared a few photos of themselves posing with cake slices that had bright pink frosting inside, indicating a baby girl is on the way.