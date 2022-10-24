Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Baby Bump While Pumpkin Picking with Tom Pelphrey — See Photos!

The couple is expecting their first baby together, a daughter

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Published on October 24, 2022 12:56 PM
Kaley Cuoco, Tom Pelphrey
Photo: Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are getting into the fall spirit with their baby girl on the way!

The Flight Attendant star, 36, shared a series of adorable photos on her Instagram Story from her and Pelprey's outing to a pumpkin patch on Sunday, where she showed off her baby bump in a pair of overalls.

The couple, who is expecting their first baby together, a daughter, had a cute photo shoot in front of a wall of pumpkins, in which Cuoco cradled her bump and Pelphrey held up a pumpkin. The actress wore a hat that read "Tom's" along with her quilted overalls while her boyfriend wore a gray t-shirt and a pair of khakis.

In a later photo, the Ozark star, 40, bent over to kiss Cuoco's stomach while the actress snapped a selfie.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Kaley Cuoco/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

The Meet Cute actress "couldn't be happier" with Pelphrey and is "very ready to be a mom," a source close to Cuoco told PEOPLE in last week's issue.

"She is so excited that it's happening," added the insider. "Kaley has been dreaming about this for a while. She is so happy."

"Kaley will be an incredible mom," another source added. "She's funny and warm and has a way with kids."

Cuoco and Pelphrey both shared the joyful news this month that they are expecting their first baby together. The actress shared a series of sweet photos with Pelphrey on her page, including photos of an inside of a cake with pink frosting to reveal they are expecting a baby girl.

"💕Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕 beyond blessed and over the moon… I 💓 you @tommypelphrey!!!" Cuoco wrote on Instagram.

Speaking of Cuoco's relationship with Pelphrey, friends close to the Big Bang Theory alum are "thrilled that she's found the one," the first source shared.

"Tom is a great guy, and he loves Kaley the way she is. He is very good to her. And there is something very calm and mature about their relationship," added the insider.

Cuoco and Pelphrey met in a "love at first sight" moment at the premiere of Ozark in April, Cuoco told Extra at the premiere of her movie Meet Cute.

"My manager actually took me as her guest to the Ozark premiere, and I met him there," Cuoco recalled of her first real-life meet-cute with the actor. "It was like the angels started singing. I was like, 'Hallelujah!' It was very magical … it was perfect."

