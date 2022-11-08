Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Baby Bump in Bikini Top While Poolside — See the Scenic Photo!

Kaley Cuoco is enjoying some R&R as she prepares to welcome her first baby.

On Monday, the 36-year-old actress shared a photo on her Instagram Story where she put her baby bump on display while lounging poolside with a beautiful mountain range in the background.

Cuoco, who is expecting a daughter with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, lies on a lounge chair in a pair of pajama pants and a black bikini top as she shows her bare stomach. She shields her face from the camera with her arms over her head as she basks in the sun.

The Flight Attendant star and the Ozark actor, who met in April at the Ozark premiere, both announced the joyful news last month that they are expecting their first baby together.

The actress shared a series of sweet photos with Pelphrey on her page, including photos of an inside of a cake with pink frosting to reveal they are expecting a baby girl.

Kaley Cuoco Instagram

Last month, Cuoco posted a series of snaps on her Instagram Stories, showing off her bump and giving a glimpse at her workout routine.

In one of the pictures, she sat out on a couch while showing her bare stomach and sporting loungewear. Another cute shot showed Cuoco and Pelphrey, 40, posing for a mirror selfie as he had his arm wrapped around his girlfriend's waist.

Cuoco also shared a snap from the gym with her trainer, where she said she was doing some "super badass pregger workouts."

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

The Meet Cute actress "couldn't be happier" with Pelphrey and is "very ready to be a mom," a source close to Cuoco told PEOPLE last month.

"She is so excited that it's happening," added the insider. "Kaley has been dreaming about this for a while. She is so happy."

"Kaley will be an incredible mom," another source added. "She's funny and warm and has a way with kids."