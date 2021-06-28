Pregnant Kaitlynn Carter Shares First Snap of Bare Baby Bump in Blue Bikini

Kaitlynn Carter is flaunting her baby belly!

The Hills: New Beginnings star, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Kristopher Brock, gave fans the first look at her bare baby bump Sunday after posting pictures of herself in a blue bikini to Instagram.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the snaps, taken while vacationing in Mexico's Todos Santos, the mom-to-be, 32, soaks up some rays while resting on a lounge chair.

"My oldest tattoo finally made it into a photo ➡️➡️ ," she writes, tagging tattoo artist Dakota Gomez.

Never miss a story - sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kaitlynn Carter Credit: Kaitlynn Carter/Instagram

Last week, the reality star revealed on an episode of the Hillscast podcast that it didn't take long for her and Brock, who began dating just over a year ago, to start talking about building a family. Brock also has a 6-year-old son from a previous relationship.

"When I began dating again, I knew that it was really important to me to find somebody who had the same goals and wanted the same things in life that I did," she said. "So, we got to the conversation about having kids and where we stood with all of that very quickly."

Carter recalled the moment she found out she was pregnant, saying that it took some time to process the exciting news.

"It's something that I wanted for so long, that when I found out that I was actually pregnant, I was really surprised, in a good way of course," she said, adding: "It took me a while to really absorb it. I'm just really excited. I've been really lucky -- I haven't had sickness or anything like that."

On June 17, Carter announced her pregnancy on Instagram, posting a silhouette photo of herself and Brock. In the snap, which shows their shadows up against a rock wall, Carter's baby belly is on full display.

Carter captioned the photo with a simple black heart emoji.

Several of the reality star's famous friends congratulated the couple in the comments, including Audrina Patridge, who said Carter had the "Cutest belly!!!!❤️"