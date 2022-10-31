Pregnant Jhené Aiko and Big Sean Parody 'Juno' Movie for Halloween — See the Photo!

Big Sean and Jhené Aiko are centering their Halloween costumes around her baby bump.

The couple took inspiration from the movie Juno, posting a shared photo on Instagram depicting Aiko dressed as the title character Juno MacGuff (played by Elliot Page on film) and Big Sean as Juno's boyfriend Paulie Bleeker (Michael Cera).

Matching the movie poster, Aiko showed a profile view of her baby bump with an orange and white striped shirt, camouflage jacket and plaid skirt over jeans. Big Sean wore Paulie's track outfit, complete with striped socks, yellow shorts and yellow sweatbands.

Instead of the title Juno at the top of the photo, it instead read, "Jhené." The couple captioned their post, "🧡🎃Happy Halloween 🎃🧡."

Jhené Aiko/Instsagram

PEOPLE confirmed in July that the couple is expecting their first baby together after Aiko was spotted sporting a baby bump while walking with Big Sean in Beverly Hills. A representative for Aiko said at the time that the pair "is overjoyed and looks forward to this next chapter."

After the news broke, the "What U Doin?" rapper wrote on his Instagram Story, "Whole new motivation foreal! Very grateful God continues to bless us, Thank you." He also posted that he "can't wait to be a dad."

The couple — who first met in 2012 — have collaborated on music projects and have dated on and off since the release of their album Twenty88 in 2016.

In August, Big Sean shared photos to Instagram from when he brought Aiko — along with her 13-year-old daughter Namiko Love, whom she shares with singer O'Ryan — to his hometown for a visit.

He wrote in the caption, "I got a chance to show Jhené n our family my roots (my old house, grandma's house, high school etc in Detroit) and connect the past with the future in a sense. Can't wait for our lil one to get here n see this🖤."

The couple revealed earlier this month that they are expecting a baby boy.