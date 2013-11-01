It'll Be a Girl for Eric Decker and Jessie James

While she's keeping mum on her daughter's name, James reveals baby girl will share her middle moniker, Rose.

Courtesy Jessie James

Jessie James is getting a little southern belle of her own!

The country singer, 25, and her husband Denver Broncos Eric Decker, 26, are expecting a baby girl in March, the mom-to-be tells E! News.

“Eric and I have picked a name — we’re not ready to share that yet — but we knew that we wanted this name even before we knew it was a girl,” she says.

The Eric & Jessie: Game On stars have yet to plan her nursery, but their daughter is already collecting a stash of cute clothes for her future closets. “I want her to be really southern and country,” James shares, while showing off colorful rompers and coordinating sun hats.

