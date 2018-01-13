A heavily pregnant Jessie James Decker debuted her new music video for "Flip My Hair" on Friday

Jessie James Decker is shaking her rump and baby bump!

The country music star released the video for her song “Flip My Hair” on Friday, in which she performs an impressive dance routine – while six months pregnant!

In the video, Decker, 29, alongside other pregnant women showed off some serious moves while celebrating her pregnant form in a black leotard.

But not everyone was left in awe, with some commenters complaining they felt “uncomfortable” watching pregnant women dance.

Decker, who is expecting her third child — a boy — with husband Eric Decker, was not about to be body or pregnancy-shamed.

“Well if it makes you uncomfortable then that’s your own issue. As far as other successful country artists not doing this? You’re damn right… I am my own artist and I will continue to express myself in my own way,” Decker said on Instagram.

“I’ve never felt sexier or more confident than I did during this music video shoot. I wanted to showcase that no matter where you are at in your life, shape, or size you can exude that confidence and sexuality in your womanhood!”

She added, “I wont dive deep into the meaning of the lyrics except that I’m sure you can figure out for yourself how I was feeling when I wrote this song! Now girls take any of that negativity or any of the haters and #flipyourhair (directed by @dallaswilson8) (written by me, @alyssabonagura and @micahwilshire) (produced by @danlordagee) (choreographed by @lifewiththewalkers).”

Decker said while she considered waiting until she had given birth, she quickly realized she wanted to celebrate her pregnancy, not hide it.

“I knew I wanted to make a music video for this song as soon as I wrote it,” she said on Instagram. “When the question of ‘when’ I wanted to shoot it came about, I thought to myself do I wait after I have the baby and get my body in perfect shape like I’m supposed to? Or do I just embrace where I am at my life, pregnant with my third baby? The answer came easily after sleeping on it., I said “we are shooting a music video even though I am six months pregnant and we will rock this s—!'”

Hours later, Decker posted a screenshot of her music video circled in red as the no. 1 music video on iTunes, writing, “OMG I have the number one music video on ITunes!!!! Love y’all!!!!! #flipmyhair.”

Decker’s video beat out Taylor Swift’s music video “End Game” which debuted on Thursday.