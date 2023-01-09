Pregnant Jessie J Shares First Trimester Woes: 'I Can't Even Explain to You How Sick I Feel'

Jessie J is getting real about the first trimester after announcing her joyful news on Friday that she is expecting.

The English "Price Tag" singer, 34, took to Instagram to share feelings of sickness and joy Sunday, with a video set to the song "Players" by Coi Leray.

In the clip, which showcased the more difficult side of pregnancy, she said, "I can't even explain to you how sick I feel."

The video montage began with the mom-to-be letting out a big yawn, then went on to feature footage of her throwing up, crying and more.

"I was warned about that first trimester and it was WOOFY WOOF," Jessie wrote in the caption, adding a string of appliable emojis: "😂😭🤣🤰🏻🥱🫣🤤🤢🤮😵‍💫🙄😂😭😏🤮😳."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Also on Sunday, the singer detailed some of her frustration on how women treat other pregnant women, sending a strong message about honoring each individual's journey.

"The comments on videos about pregnancy is a whole new experience ... It's very interesting observing how women are with each other," Jessie began on her Instagram Story, with text written over a black page. "Let me just say this, pregnancy is the most relatable but UNIQUE journey. We all feel it and experience and deal with it in our OWN way."

"Telling someone how they feel or what to feel is just not the way to do it. I'm not even talking about some of you commenting to me I'm also talking about how you comment on and to each other," she added. "Every body is different. Literally. And every story and journey is different."

Continuing her thoughts on Sunday, she said, "Pregnancy is not a competition. Pregnancy is not who is doing it better or right because not one way works for everyone."

Saying that she can "only speak on the first trimester," Jessie pointed out that "however s--- or amazing or awful or scary or joyful it is. Gratitude is always there as a given."

"But we are allowed to feel. We are allowed to do it however we want. WE got this," she concluded, signing off with an array of arm-muscle emojis in a variety of skin tones.

Jessie J's Instagram Story. Jessie J/Instagram

On Friday, Jessie shared a Reel which began with a positive pregnancy test and revealed some shots of her bump. "I am so happy and terrified to finally share this," she captioned her huge news, letting the video speak for itself.

After being open about experiencing pregnancy loss in the past, she then asked her followers, "Please be gentle with me 🫂" throughout her journey.

Despite feeling a mix of emotions and showing a video of the sickness she has experienced during her pregnancy, the "Domino" singer wrote she is "Happy Grateful Excited" on her Instagram Monday, with a video featuring clips showing her smiling and looking radiant.

She started off the post in bed, smiling and waving (and rocking a perfect blowout!), then shared a beautiful shot of the sunrise before cutting to herself in the studio wearing baggy clothes and big hoop earrings while recording a track.

Jessie added a clip at the doctor's office with her bump on display during a checkup and ended the montage of happy posts eating a cucumber and hummus, giggling in front of a refrigerator.

Jessie J. The Image Direct / SplashNews.com

RELATED GALLERY: Celebrity Babies Born in 2022

In one of the shots, she even pulled down the top of her leggings to show off her growing bump, wearing knee-high patent leather high-heeled boots.

Fans weighed in to express their joy for the expectant mother, with one commenting, "Seeing you happy and glowing is the best thing in the world."

Jessie was seen out and about over the weekend, wearing leggings and a white fitted crop top with her bump on display.

She wore a long camel trench to pull the casual-chic look together, finishing off the ensemble with black sunglasses and brown-and-white sneakers.

"Honestly, ya girl just wants to ugly cry in public in a catsuit eating a chocolate covered pickle with no questions asked," she had joked after Friday's announcement.