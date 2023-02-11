Pregnant Jessie J Reveals She's Having a Baby Boy, Shows Off Her Bump at BRIT Awards Red Carpet

The musician announced on Instagram that a son is on the way

By
Published on February 11, 2023 04:30 PM
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 11: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Jessie J attends The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on February 11, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Jessie J shows off her baby bump in the BRIT Awards 2023 red carpet. Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage

She's having a boy!

On Saturday, Jessie J announced the sex of her soon-to-be firstborn baby in a heartfelt Instagram video — just hours before she showed off her bump on the BRIT Awards 2023 red carpet.

The clip features her singing an upcoming single — which she encourages fans to pre-save — as she holds her bump proudly.

"Since I wrote this song every time I play it or sing it he moves like crazy…so I think this song is the one," Jessie, 34, captioned the sweet video.

"Oh yeah…I'm having a boy," she clarified. "And I promise I am wearing underwear."

In the clip, Jessie sings about changes in her life, says "hi" to her belly and smiles big as she prepares for the awards show in a robe.

At the BRITs red carpet Saturday, the singer rocked an all-red ensemble with her hair pulled back, as she posed for cameras — bump and all. This wasn't the first time she has showed off her pregnancy, but it was her first red-carpet outing in such visible condition.

The "Price Tag" singer first revealed she was expecting last month in an emotional Instagram video set to her song "Sunflower."

"I am so happy and terrified to finally share this," she wrote at the time.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 04: Jessie J attends Outloud Raising Voices Music Festival at WeHo Pride on June 04, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/FilmMagic)
Jessie J. Chelsea Guglielmino/FilmMagic

After being open about experiencing pregnancy loss in the past, she asked her followers to "Please be gentle with me," throughout the journey.

"Honestly, ya girl just wants to ugly cry in public in a catsuit eating a chocolate-covered pickle with no questions asked," she shared.

Jessie has been celebrating in style over the last few weeks — even deciding to share a compilation video to Instagram where she showed off her baby bump in a hot pink ensemble. The post featured a handful of mirror selfies with her pregnant belly in full view, as her glam team puts the final touches on her makeup, hair and outfit.

She also hasn't been afraid of showing off the more difficult side of pregnancy, sharing a video montage last month that began with the mom-to-be letting out a big yawn, then went on to feature footage of her throwing up, crying and more.

"I was warned about that first trimester and it was WOOFY WOOF," Jessie wrote in the caption, adding a string of emojis for effect.

The singer previously opened up last August about her miscarriage in November 2021, sharing 9 months later that "it's healthy and normal to have days of complete sadness and to honor all the feelings that come up, good and bad."

"The bad isn't often at all and yes I could go through this moment right now today alone in private and usually do, but today I am here," Jessie wrote at the time. "Because I know thousands of people around the 🌎 feel just like I do."

