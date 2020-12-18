The Gossip Girl alum is expecting her first child with boyfriend Brad Richardson

Pregnant Jessica Szohr Says She's 'Nervous to Breastfeed' After Revealing the Sex of Her Baby on the Way

Like many moms-to-be, Jessica Szohr is feeling a little nervous.

The Gossip Girl alum, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Brad Richardson, opened up about her nursing plans on her Instagram Stories on Thursday, asking fans in a poll: "Should I be nervous to breastfeed?"

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm taking a little breastfeeding class and I'm supposed to watch this video, and I'm just nervous," she says in a video. "I'm nervous to breastfeed. Is that wrong?"

The actress went on to share some reaction footage of herself watching a breastfeeding tutorial.

In one video, Szohr makes a shocked face as she buries her chin underneath her turtleneck sweater. Another clip shows the expectant star entranced on her laptop as the tutorial plays in the background.

Image zoom Credit: Jessica Szohr/INSTAGRAM

Image zoom Credit: Jessica Szohr/INSTAGRAM

Szhor's candid posts comes two weeks after she subtly revealed the sex of her baby on the way, writing in the caption of a Dec. 2 Instagram post: "We can’t wait to meet you, baby girl! 🤍🎀."

In the picture, The Orville actress strikes a pose in a V. Chapman and a cream-colored coat as she cradles her growing belly.

Szohr first announced her pregnancy on Sept. 23, writing, "Full of joy!" in the caption for a black-and-white photo of herself with Richardson, a professional hockey player.

In the sweet snapshot, Szohr appeared to laugh as she wore a fitted bodysuit showing off her baby bump, while Richardson peered down at her belly. She shared the same photo on her Instagram Stories, adding, "Surprise!"

Image zoom Brad Richardson, Jessica Szohr | Credit: jessica szohr/instagram

Since the pregnancy announcement, Szohr has been keeping fans updated of her journey to motherhood by posting photos of her growing baby bump.

On Oct. 3, Szohr shared a shot of herself in a pair of black underwear and white nursing bra, writing in the caption: "From training bras to nursing bras, thanks @jockey for the constant support :)"

She also included split of herself now and years ago in her "early modeling days," while posing for Jockey.

Image zoom Jessica Szohr | Credit: jessica szohr/ instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Earlier this month, Szohr told followers she "put jeans on for the first time in over 30 weeks," modeling a pair of dark maternity bottoms in another Instagram snap.