Pregnant Jessica Simpson Covers Her Bump in Furry Reindeer Onesie: 'I Love the Holidays'

As Christmas approaches, the most famous reindeer of them all is not Dasher or Dancer or Prancer or Vixen — it’s Jessica Simpson!

On Monday, the pregnant fashion designer, 38, kept her baby bump warm in an adorable Rudolph onesie, complete with a bright red nose, furry ears and cartoonish eyes on the hood and a white patch on the belly. She wore her blonde tresses down and added fierce black boots with red shoelaces to her look.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Simpson was hosting a festive snow day-themed party that her husband Eric Johnson, their 6-year-old daughter Maxwell “Maxi” Drew, their 5-year-old son Ace Knute and her pals attended.

RELATED: Natalie Portman Is ‘Sorry for Any Hurt’ She Caused Jessica Simpson Over Bikini Pics Comment

In one photo from the event posted on Monday, the family of four posed in front of a decorative snowman. “Snow Day at the Johnson’s,” Simpson wrote. “Creating traditions and making memories!! I love the holidays!!!”

Eric Johnson, Jessica Simpson and family Jessica Simpson/Instagram

On her Instagram story, Simpson shared peeks into the gathering: a blow-up red-and-white arch that proclaimed “Merry Christmas,” a playpen of artificial snow nestled into an otherwise-green field and a table full of “sweet treats” like massive lollipops and delectable cupcakes.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Jessica Simpson's Instagram Story Jessica Simpson/Instagram

Jessica Simpson's Instagram Story Jessica Simpson/Instagram

Jessica Simpson's Instagram Story Jessica Simpson/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Baby Girl on the Way for Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson

In a slideshow, Simpson offered more snapshots from the day — from a sweet moment when Johnson and Simpson put their hands on her stomach, to the kids’ snowball fight, to Simpsons’ time with her friends. “Snow Day Memories,” she captioned the post.

RELATED: Jessica Simpson’s Kids Hugged ‘Every Stuffed Animal’ After Returning Home from Wildfire Evacuation

Simpson’s favorite gift this holiday season is likely her baby on the way. In September, she announced on Instagram that she is expecting a girl.

“They were content with the two and this is a very happy surprise!” Simpson’s friend told PEOPLE that month.

“The kids are super excited,” the source said. “[Overall] Jessica is a pretty relaxed person regarding her pregnancies. She wants to enjoy it.”