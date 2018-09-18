How Jessica Simpson Hid Baby Bump on Stage with Willie Nelson Weeks Before Announcing Pregnancy

A secret pregnancy won’t slow down Jessica Simpson on stage!

The singer, 38, performed with country legend Willie Nelson at the Orange County Fair in mid-August — and just five weeks later, she revealed to fans on Instagram that she’s pregnant with her third child with husband Eric Johnson.

Nelson, 85, started off the surprise set, explaining, “My good buddy Jessica Simpson and I are gonna sing a song together.” They then performed a new tune titled, “I Will Be Your Fool.”

For the occasion, the actress and fashion designer subtly hid her bump in a black-and-white polka-dot dress and made-for-walking bedazzled, knee-high cowboy boots.

“It’s not every night that a legend invites you to join him on his stage,” Simpson — who memorably dressed up as Nelson for Halloween in 2017 and starred alongside him in 2005’s The Dukes of Hazzard — captioned an Instagram post from the concert, adding, “And my husband and kids got to see me perform for the first time! I love you @willienelsonofficial.”

On Tuesday morning, Simpson announced she’s expecting again with a photo set of her two kids, Ace Knute, 5, and Maxwell “Maxi” Drew, 6. She also shared that she’s having a girl.

“SURPRISE … ” the soon-to-be mom of three captioned the first image of her children looking stoked to pop two large polka-dot balloons to find out if they were having a brother or a sister.

“This little baby girl will make us a family of five,” she added alongside another snap of Ace and Maxi surrounded by smaller pink balloons. “We couldn’t be happier to announce this precious blessing of life.”

In May 2017, Simpson confirmed to Ellen DeGeneres that she wasn’t pregnant, despite rumors swirling that she and Johnson were expecting a third bundle of joy.

“I have two beautiful children, and I’m not having a third,” she said as a photo of her and her adorable family appeared on the screen. “They’re too cute … you can’t top that.”

By April this year, though, the tides had changed. Simpson admitted to Entertainment Tonight that she had “baby fever” but that having another child “would definitely have to be a bit of a miracle.”