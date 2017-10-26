Pregnant Jessica Alba Says Having a Boy Is 'Gonna Be a Whole Situation'

Jessica Alba has raised two daughters with husband Cash Warren, but will soon welcome new parenting experiences as the couple is expecting a boy!

“We’re super stoked,” the actress and Honest Company co-founder, 36, said about being pregnant with their third child during her appearance on Wednesday’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “It’s gonna be a whole situation,” Alba added.

That same day, the mother-to-be revealed the sex of the baby on social media. Alba and Warren are already parents to daughters Haven Garner, 6, and Honor Marie, 9.

And in keeping with the tradition of naming their children with the letter H, host Jimmy Fallon gave the star some ideas such as Hermit and Hardy. But it appears Warren already has one in mind. “[Cash] said, ‘We should name it Dick with a silent H,’ ” Alba revealed. “He thinks it’s like old school.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

RELATED GALLERY: Jessica Alba and Cash Warren’s Too-Cute Family Photos

While names are hard to determine, Alba’s cravings are not.

“I didn’t think I was craving anything until I realized I’m craving Japanese food all the time,” said Alba, who is trying to stay away from sweets.

WATCH: ‘Officially Outnumbered!’ Cash Warren and Jessica Alba Expecting Third Child

“I actually dream about desserts but I’m trying not to gain so much weight with this baby,” she explained of her sugary craving for “all the shaved ice with ice cream on the bottom.”

The gender reveal comes three months after the mother-to-be shared the baby news on social media in July.