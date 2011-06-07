Jessica Alba makes a splash in a custom, color-blocked Diane von Furstenberg as she attends the 2011 CFDA Fashion Awards, held Monday at Lincoln Center in New York City.

The expectant actress had just returned from Connecticut, where husband Cash Warren celebrated his 10 year reunion at Yale.

“Cash told Honor, ‘You’re going here.’ He showed us his dorm, because he lived on campus the whole time. It was cute,” Alba, 30, tells PEOPLE.

“[Jessica Simpson and I] were like outsiders, but the boys were so happy. They’re buddies. Everyone gets really close, which I think is lovely about that school.”

— Jeffrey Slonim