Pregnant Jennifer Love Hewitt Shows Off Baby Bump and Jokes 'When the Pants Keep Slipping Off'  

The 9-1-1 actress shared a second glimpse of her growing belly in a snap on her Instagram Story Thursday

Jennifer Love Hewitt has another bumpdate!

The 9-1-1 actress, 42, posted a playful photo of her baby bump to her Instagram story Thursday, teasing that her pants kept falling because of her growing belly.

"When the pants keep slipping off the bump!" Hewitt captioned the sweet selfie, wearing a white graphic tee bunched over her bump with patterned leggings.

The snap marks the second glimpse the star has shared of herself during pregnancy. In May, Hewitt debuted her bump in a picture of herself lounging poolside while wearing an orange and white checkered bikini.

JENNIFER LOVE HEWITT BABY BUMP Credit: JENNIFER LOVE HEWITT / INSTAGRAM

"I am officially declaring hot bump summer!" the star captioned the photo, also posted to her Instagram Story.

Last month, the Ghost Whisperer alum revealed to PEOPLE exclusively that she is expecting her third child with her husband Brian Hallisay. The couple share son Atticus James, 5½, and daughter Autumn James, 7.

The actress explained that the baby joy came as a welcome surprise for the family.

"We had always been open to a third, but definitely didn't think in the crazy year that the entire world was having that it would necessarily be this moment," Hewitt said. "I feel like we've been able to so far raise two really special kids who will be great role models. This has been such a pleasant, beautiful, surprising gift in this time to be able to get to do all that again with another little human."

In fact, her two kids were so excited about the idea of a new bundle of joy, Atticus even guessed that his mom was pregnant before she even knew.

Jennifer Love Hewitt Credit: Jerod Harris/WireImage

"One night, my kids and I were laying in bed watching TV and a Clearblue commercial came on television. My son out of nowhere was like, 'Hey Mommy, you should order one of those in case there's a baby in your belly,' " she recalled. "I was like, 'How rude! I just ate a big dinner. What is he talking about?' It stuck with me, and they've been asking off and on for a year or so for a sibling. We weren't closed off to the idea, it just wasn't something that we were actively thinking about."

"Sure enough," said Hewitt, noting the pregnancy test clearly confirmed she was expecting after she humored her son and took a test.

"I was like, 'Wow, this is really interesting that he put it out there in the universe and there it was.' I had used Clearblue tests before, and it was just really funny that he saw that commercial and said that out loud," the star said, adding that Atticus and Autumn were both "so excited."

When the time comes to give birth, the Criminal Minds star says she'll be grateful to have her husband in the delivery room.

"During labor, he's like a rock, solid," she said of Hallisay, whom she wed in November 2013. "You would never know if he was panicked, or worried or stressed or anything - he's just really good. The only thing about him and labor that really makes me laugh is that he eats a lot of snacks. Usually in my hospital bag it is like an outfit for me and outfit for the baby, and then snacks for Brian!"

While Hewitt said she loves "the experience" of being pregnant, she revealed that baby No. 3 will likely be her last.