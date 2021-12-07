Jennifer Lawrence donned a dazzling gold gown on the red carpet for the Don't Look Up premiere in New York City Sunday

Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Says Her Return to the Red Carpet Was an 'Out of Body' Experience

Jennifer Lawrence is opening up about her return to the red carpet, describing it as an "out of body" experience.

Speaking with E!, Lawrence said that she felt "out of body," adding, "I'm, like, not here — if that makes sense. I'm not processing [it]."

The soon-to-be mom, who also posed with her costar Leonardo DiCaprio on the carpet, dressed in a sparkly Dior gown with semi-sheer cape sleeves. She completed her look with Tiffany & Co. jewelry and wore her hair pulled back.

DiCaprio and Lawrence star in the dark comedy, directed by Adam McKay, as two astronomers who set out on a media tour to warn the public that a meteor will destroy Earth in just six months.

Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Ariana Grande, Timothée Chalamet, Matthew Perry, Himesh Patel, Cate Blanchett, Rob Morgan, and Tomer Sisley also appear in the cast.

Don't Look Up premieres in select theaters on Dec. 10 and arrives on Netflix on Dec. 24.

PEOPLE confirmed in September that Lawrence and Maroney, who were first linked in June 2018, were expecting their first baby together. The couple became engaged in February 2019 and tied the knot on Oct. 19, 2019.

Lawrence recently said in Vanity Fair's December issue that she hopes to "protect" her child's "privacy" as much as possible.

"If I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, 'Oh, my God, you're expecting a baby,' I wouldn't be like, 'God, I can't talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!' But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can," she said.

"I don't want anyone to feel welcome into their existence," Lawrence added. "And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work."

She also addressed her hiatus from the spotlight and told Vanity Fair reporter Karen Valby at the top of the interview that she was "so nervous" to talk about what she's been up to, pointing out that she hasn't "spoken to the world in forever."