Jennifer Lawrence, who is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, showed off her style in a green mini dress that hugged her baby bump

Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Poses with Leonardo DiCaprio at Don't Look Up Screening — See Her Bump!

Mom-to-be Jennifer Lawrence is enjoying a night out to celebrate her upcoming movie.

On Wednesday, the pregnant actress, 31 — who is currently expecting her first baby with her husband Cooke Maroney — attended an intimate screening, Q&A and reception at the Ross House in Los Angeles for her upcoming Netflix film Don't Look Up, out Dec. 24 on the streaming platform.

In addition to Lawrence, the film's director/writer Adam McKay and stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, and Jonah Hill, as well as guests James L. Brooks, Regina Hall, Chloe Zhao, Kyle MacLachlan, Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse came together for the event hosted by director Bong Joon-ho.

For the special occasion, Lawrence looked stylish in a long-sleeve green mini dress that hugged her baby bump. She coordinated the look with a pair of strappy red heels.

Jennifer Lawrence Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump in New York City Credit: The Image Direct

Earlier this month, Lawrence was spotted out for a stroll in New York City, bundled up in several layers to stay warm in the chilly weather.

The star covered her baby bump in a black jacket layered with a navy windbreaker. The Oscar winner also wore a pair of black sunglasses and slide sandals as she listened to her headphones while walking the streets.

Last month, the Silver Linings Playbook star was seen heading to lunch with friend Derek Blasberg at the Mark Hotel near Central Park in N.Y.C. For the outing, Lawrence looked stylish in a white linen skirt and a pinstripe blouse which she left unbuttoned at the top of her baby bump.

The actress's rep confirmed to PEOPLE in September that Lawrence and Maroney are expecting. A film source close to the actress previously told PEOPLE that Lawrence is "looking forward" to becoming a new parent.