Jennifer Lawrence is expecting her first baby with husband Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence Debuts Baby Bump in Floral Jumpsuit in First Photos Since Pregnancy News

Jennifer Lawrence is a stylish mom-to-be!

The pregnant actress, 31, was photographed for the first time with her baby bump Thursday as she walked the streets of New York City wearing a floral jumpsuit.

In the photos, Lawrence wears her chic overalls over a white t-shirt and carries a brown leather purse. The Hunger Games star pairs the ensemble with pink jelly sandals and black cat-eye sunglasses.

The new pictures come days after the actress's rep confirmed to PEOPLE that she is expecting her first child with her husband, art gallery director Cooke Maroney.

Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney Jennifer Lawrence (R) and Cooke Maroney | Credit: JD Images/Shutterstock

Lawrence and Maroney were first linked in June 2018 and the star and the art dealer, 37, were engaged the following February.

The couple tied the knot on Oct. 19, 2019, in Rhode Island.

Maroney and the Red Sparrow star held a wedding reception for 150 guests, including celebrity friends Adele, Amy Schumer, Kris Jenner and Emma Stone.

"He really is, and he gets better," said the Silver Linings Playbook actress.

When asked why she chose to marry Maroney, Lawrence continued, "I don't know, I started with the basics: 'How do I feel? Is he nice? Is he kind?' "