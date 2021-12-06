Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Dazzles in Gold Gown at Don't Look Up Premiere

Jennifer Lawrence is currently expecting her first baby with husband Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence is going for the gold!

The soon-to-be mom, 31, showed off her baby bump in a dazzling gold gown at the star-studded Don't Look Up premiere in New York City on Sunday.

The actress, who also posed with costar Leonardo DiCaprio at the event, walked the red carpet in a sparkly Dior number, complete with semi-sheer cape sleeves. She accessorized her stunning ensemble with Tiffany & Co. jewelry and wore her hair effortlessly pulled back.

Jennifer Lawrence Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty

The Hunger Games star previously put her baby bump on display last month at an intimate screening, Q&A and reception at the Ross House in Los Angeles for the forthcoming film, which debuts in select theaters on Dec. 10 and hits Netflix on Dec. 24.

In a wide-ranging cover story for the December issue of Vanity Fair, Lawrence opened up about her baby on the way and the boundaries she's setting as a mother.

The Oscar winner, who is currently expecting her first baby with husband Cooke Maroney, said that while she's "grateful and excited" to become a mom, she wants to keep her child out of the conversation.

"If I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, 'Oh, my God, you're expecting a baby,' I wouldn't be like, 'God, I can't talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!' But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can," she explained.

"I don't want anyone to feel welcome into their existence," Lawrence added. "And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work."